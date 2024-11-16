Did Jill Duggar reconcile with her family? Here’s what we know

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been open about their strained relationship with the Duggar family.

They made it clear that some siblings were very upset with how things played out, and their position on Jim Bob Duggar was evident in her book Counting The Cost.

However, things seemingly shifted last Christmas when Jill and Derick were spotted at the Big House for the holiday. She was even spotted in a photo with Jedidiah Duggar, one of her biggest critics when news of her books dropped last fall.

The former Counting On couple clarified that they wanted a relationship with the Duggars, but boundaries had to be established and respected. Jill didn’t want things to be strained, but she wasn’t comfortable remaining silent and allowing things to be swept under the rug.

Since last Christmas, Jill and Derick have also attended both Duggar weddings without incident. It is important to note that Jill was not asked to be Jana Duggar’s bridesmaid, but all of the older sisters were.

There was also speculation that Joy-Anna Duggar wasn’t happy with Jill. That seemingly isn’t the case as she helped plan Joy-Anna’s sisters lunch.

Jill Duggar hangs out with mom and sisters

Better late than never, right?

Joy-Anna Duggar shared a few moments from the birthday lunch Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar planned for her.

It was a few weeks after her October birthday, but almost all the sisters and Michelle Duggar were in attendance.

Jill sat beside her mom, and all the sisters looked happy in the clips Joy-Anna shared.

Did Jill Duggar reconcile with her family?

It looks like Jill Duggar may have reconciled with her siblings, but her position with her parents remains unclear.

Her relationship with Michelle Duggar seemed decent despite the book’s release and details about how Jim Bob Duggar treated her and how their household was run.

Michelle helped Jill following the birth of Frederick and her surgery shortly after. She has been warm to her, but it doesn’t seem like things with her father have changed.

It’s unclear whether her siblings have changed their opinion of her and her choice to write a book and participate in Shiny Happy People. The brothers appeared to have more outrage, and brokering peace may be something they are all interested in as they get older and raise their own families.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.