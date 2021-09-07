Did Jed Duggar confirm the rift between Jim Bob Duggar and Paul Caldwell? Here’s why fans think so

Jed Duggar confirmed the Duggars go to a new church. Pic credit: TLC

Jedidiah Duggar may have just confirmed the rift between the Duggars and the Caldwells.

For several months, there has been speculation that there was a falling out, possibly because of what happened with Josh Duggar’s arrest, and the families are no longer as close as they once were.

It was confirmed that Paul and Christina Caldwell live in Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar’s house while they live somewhere else. They lived in a house provided by Jim Bob Duggar when he was attending Lighthouse Baptist Church.

In the pregnancy announcement video put out by Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu, they confirmed they attend Gospel Light Baptist Church. They had an outing with them on Friday and attended the baseball game where they revealed they were expecting.

Did all of the Duggars move to the new church?

Based on the video shared by Jedidah Duggar, it appears that most of the Duggar siblings chose to walk away from Paul Caldwell’s church and move with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were there, along with James Duggar and several of the younger siblings. Since Jed and Katey had Gracie Duggar with them, it is safe to assume that John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett attend the church.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell still attend the church where her father preaches. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard attend their own church and have for a few years now. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo live in Los Angeles, so they have a separate church where he preaches.

Why did Jim Bob Duggar leave Paul Caldwell’s church?

The reason behind the rift hasn’t been made public. Speculation has to do with Josh Duggar and his arrest on child pornography charges in April.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar denied there was a raid on the car lot in November 2019, and when the evidence was revealed against Josh during his bond hearing, that was a part of it.

Were they not honest with Paul and Christina Caldwell? Did the Caldwells not support the Duggars backing their son?

At one point, Jim Bob Duggar gave Paul plenty of Counting On airtime. He was the one who hosted the marriage retreat for the couples. Joseph and Kendra, Lauren and Josiah, Jessa and Ben, and John and Abbie were present.

Unfortunately, the reason behind the split is unknown. Still, it looks like Joseph and Kendra have escaped the impossible task of choosing which family they are loyal to, as they still appear to have relationships with both.