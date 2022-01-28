Did former Bachelorette Clare Crawley just confirm her relationship with Blake Monar?

The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley sparks dating rumors with Blake Monar. Pic credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley is back to fueling the rumors she’s dating a contestant from her season.

Blake Monar was sent home on week two of Clare’s season of The Bachelorette and later gained notoriety from his time on Bachelor in Paradise with Tia Booth.

It seems Clare may be rethinking her first impressions of Blake, however as the two spent more time together in California this week.

Did Bachelorette Clare Crawley confirm Blake Monar relationship?

Blake posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story showing the pair singing in the car together and later hanging out on a sofa.

“Worlds worst carpool karaoke duo @clarecrawley,” Blake captioned a video of the two jamming out to the band We Three Music.

He also posted a video of Clare dancing with the caption, “We have a lyrical dancer on our hands…” Blake could be heard laughing in the background of Clare’s performance.

Pic credit: @blakemonar/Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Blake’s arm tattoo in a photo posted to Clare’s story of their In-N-Out Burger meal in the car.

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Clare Crawley sparks dating rumors with Blake Monar

Clare was first spotted spending time with Blake in early January, when the two posted photos and videos snuggled up together and with Blake’s family.

Some fans theorized that there might be a business collaboration between Clare, who works as a hairstylist, and Blake, who owns a cosmetic company. However, others immediately began to speculate that the two were dating.

Clare only heightened the rumors when she captioned an Instagram post of the trip with “Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories! Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed.”

Clare Crawley and ex Dale Moss are both moving on

She also responded to comments on the video seeming to hint that she’s truly happy with the situation.

“This makes my heart happy!” One fan wrote.

“mine too,” Clare responded.

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/instagram

“Blake is the sweetest person,” another commenter wrote.

“he truly is,” Clare said.

Pic credit: @clarecrawley/Instagram

Bachelor Nation viewers have been rooting for Clare to find someone new since her split from her final pick Dale Moss. Clare ended her season early to begin her life with Dale, however, they appeared to split for good after an on-again-off-again relationship.

Dale has recently gone public with a new relationship, and it seems that Clare may be moving on as well.

Neither Clare nor Blake have said anything official about the nature of their relationship, but it seems clear either way that they are enjoying one another’s company for the time being.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.