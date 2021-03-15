Did Braunwyn Windham-Burke hire Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald as her realtor?

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is Mary Fitzgerald’s newest client. Pic credit: Bravo/Netflix

Is there a Selling Sunset/The Real Housewives of Orange County crossover in the works?

That might very well be the case thanks to Netflix star Mary Fitzgerald and Orange County Housewife Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

The two women were recently spotted together and now it’s being reported that Braunwyn has hired Mary as her realtor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Call it convenience, coincidence or just good timing as Netflix recently revealed the hit reality show has been renewed for two more seasons.

Meanwhile, RHOC is currently on hiatus, but it seems Braunwyn is hard at work and might very well pop up on Selling Sunset.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

That is if the camera crew decides to include the Housewife’s hunt for her new home when they start filming Season 4.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke hires Selling Sunset’s, Mary Fitzgerald

Page Six recently had a chat with the Selling Sunset star and she dished about her relationship with Braunwyn.

It seems the two reality stars were introduced via a mutual friend, and they immediately hit it off.

However, the 40-year-old confessed that she didn’t know who Braunwyn was when they met.

“It’s funny, I don’t watch the ‘Housewives’ so I didn’t really know who she was when I started working with her, and then funny enough, she said the same thing,” shared Mary.

Apparently, Braunwyn didn’t know that Mary was a popular Netflix star either.

“She’s like, ‘I know who you are, but I don’t know much about you’ because she doesn’t watch reality TV either!” shared Mary.

The two women bonded over their experiences in the reality TV world and now Mary is trying to find a home for The Real Housewives of Orange County star.

Mary didn’t reveal the type of home that Brauwyn is looking for but it certainly needs to be large enough to accommodate her seven kids.

And in case you’re wondering, the RHOC star is not moving to Los Angeles despite snagging the L.A realtor.

The Oppenheim Group has a new Orange County Office

We reported months ago that the Oppenheim Group had plans to open a new location in Newport Beach, California.

This is apparently where the Real Housewives of Orange County star met Mary.

And now the Netflix star is scouting out a proper home for the 43-year-old and her family.

In January, Jason Oppenheim shared the news on his Instagram page along with photos of the new space.

He wrote, “After many years of contemplation, my love for Newport Beach and its exciting real estate opportunities have convinced me to go for it! And if you’re going to go, go big, so I found a 4,000 sq. ft. former bank, and we are renovating it now.”

Well, now it seems as if the Newport Beach office is up and running.

And with Season 4 of Selling Sunset slated to start filming soon, it will be interesting to see if this new location will also be incorporated into the show.

Selling Sunset Seasons 1-3 are currently available on Netflix.