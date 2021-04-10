Did Avery Warner have plastic surgery? 90 Day Fiance fans convinced after latest photo share

Fans are convinced that 90 Day Fiance alum Avery Warner has had plastic surgery recently. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Avery Warner has fans scratching their heads with her most recent post to social media.

The latest post finds Avery with a brand new look that has fans wondering if she’s had plastic surgery done since being on the show.

The brunette beauty and her relationship with Ash Naeck played out in Season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Although they gushed over each other from a distance, deep cracks quickly formed when they bridged the gap, and Avery traveled to Australia to spend time with Ash.

After a dramatic failure to host a self-help seminar, Avery and Ash found themselves consistently at odds until they finally opted to end their relationship for good.

Since ending their relationship, Avery has continuously posted to her social media accounts, including Instagram, where she shares updates with her fans and followers about most aspects of her life.

However, this newest snap has fans questioning just what has changed for Avery, and many believe she’s gone under the knife.

Avery debuts new look on Instagram over Easter weekend

In a series of pics uploaded to Instagram over the Easter weekend, fans noticed that Avery’s look has drastically changed – but they just can’t put their finger on all the work she may have had done.

Avery’s series included her posing with her daughter and her mother as they celebrated the holiday. The first picture is of Avery holding her daughter as she happily clutched her Elmo toy.

“Happy Easter everyone! Glad my mama was here this year to celebrate with us. We had such a great weekend together. Be #blessed [red heart emoji],” she captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance fans wonder if Avery has had plastic surgery since being on the show

After her latest post to Instagram, a Reddit user couldn’t help but ask what was going on.

“This is Avery? She looks so different,” the user shared on the post.

Fans quickly flooded the comment thread with their own thoughts about what was going on with the star.

“Avery from Ash and Avery??? Noooo, I cannot recognize her [shocked face emoji],”

Pic credit: @r/90dayfianceuncensored/Reddit

Others speculated on the work she may have had done.

“The front facing pic on her IG is a better angle to compare. She’s wearing colored contacts, dyed her hair lighter, lost weight and clearly got injections. I don’t like it. She was already pretty without all of that,” they wrote.

Pic credit: @r/90dayfianceuncensored/Reddit

And while every commenter had their own opinion on the drastic change in her appearance, the overwhelming consensus was that Avery was beautiful before any alterations, and it’s hard to understand why she would want to alter her face.

“She is unrecognizable here. She was so pretty before I don’t know why she’d use so much [sic] injectables,” wrote one user.

Pic credit: @r/90dayfianceuncensored/Reddit

Another commented, “She was already a beautiful woman, and her previous face had character and originality to it. Now, she looks Instagram generic and likely can’t move her face and form expressions as well.”

Pic credit: @r/90dayfianceuncensored/Reddit

Although Avery has yet to confirm or deny the claims that she’s had work done on her face, it seems that 90 Day Fiance fans have weighed in with their opinions and far prefer Avery’s more natural look.

