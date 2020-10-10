Avery Warner strikes back at 90 Day Fiance fan who compares her to pink-haired Paola Mayfield

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Avery Warner, says she’s not copying fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member, Paola Mayfield by dying her hair bright pink.

Taking to Instagram on September 23, Avery shared a selfie of her new hair color.

“Trying to go for a bubblegum color, which this will fade to,” she wrote.

“A lot of you guys thought I was getting my hair colored purple today! The pink has really grown on me.”

Fans pointed out Avery resembled another 90 Day star, Paola Mayfield

Avery’s selfie prompted a flood of comments about how the 32-year-old closely resembled Paola Mayfield, which Avery clearly wasn’t happy about.

“Is it just me or is she copying Paola?” one commenter asked.

Cleary not thrilled by the comment, Avery shot back, “So every person who colors their hair pink is copying Paola?”

“I thought this was Paola,” said another comment.

While some thought that Avery and Paola looked similar, others thought the look just wasn’t a good one for Avery.

“Looks kinda cheap now,” one follower wrote.

Another took a personal jab at the star, stating she’s “not some crazy teenager anymore,” and she’s a grown woman now, so she should “act like one.”

Did Avery’s breakup with Ash influence her decision to dye her hair?

Avery’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days was one for the history books. The mother of two met her then-boyfriend, Ash Naeck, on social media, and the two quickly hit it off.

To find out if the two were meant to be, Avery flew to Australia to spend some intimate time together.

But the trip was anything but smooth sailing for the couple. The majority of their problems seemed to stem from deep trust issues, which contributed to frequent breakups.

Fans also took issue with several situations where it seemed Ash didn’t have Avery’s best interests at heart.

While they were on a boating date, Ash commented that technically he was still “single.” He attempted to smooth the waters by explaining that he only meant the two were not married.

Ash invited Avery to attend a seminar that the life coach was hosting, which turned into a nightmare.

What was intended to be a presentation on making relationships work quickly went downhill and devolved into a discussion on how women’s brains are wired to be more attracted to an alpha male type.

Ultimately, Ash insinuated that women were always looking to be taken care of.

When Avery attempted to explain why his presentation was problematic, it erupted into a massive blowout between them.

The couple announced in June they decided to split for good, and that was reportedly Avery’s decision.

It seemed Avery took their breakup in stride and avoided any drastic changes to her look. However, in August, Avery posted her first Selfie with lighter hair.

“I’m so excited to be back to my vibrant self,” she commented.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.