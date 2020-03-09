Avery Warner on Before the 90 Days: Age, Instagram, kids, and everything else you need to know

In the first episode of this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers met 32-year-old Avery Warner from Seattle, Washington.

Avery is a single mother of two little girls: 10-year-old Scarlett and 2-year-old Silver.

Avery is a health nut who’s into yoga and cooking, and she makes a living as a food-focused influencer. She’s also certified in holistic nutrition and develops recipes to share with fans.

Avery met her boyfriend Ash Naeck online. Ash is originally Mauritian, but moved to Australia for college and ended up staying.

Like Avery, Ash is a single parent — he plans to take his son, 10-year-old Taj, with him to America if his relationship with Avery works out.

Avery’s career

In addition to a personal Instagram page, Avery also has a page devoted to her recipes. She focuses on healthy food and offers fans a variety of services, including meal plans, one-on-one health coaching, and even mental health coaching.

She focuses on health rather than appearance — “by choosing healthy over skinny, you are choosing self-love over self-judgment,” she mused in an Instagram post.

Avery likes to infuse her recipes with cannabis, which has caused quite the stir. Her marijuana-leaf salad was featured on the show and sparked some controversy for 90 Day viewers early in the season, but Avery’s taken it in stride.

She joked about “the infamous salad that has left a lot of people with mixed emotions” on her Instagram.

Ever the entrepreneur, Avery has even taken to selling personalized greetings on cameo for $10, which may be a welcome gift for the 90 Day fanatic in your life.

Like Avery, Ash has a very modern career — he’s a relationship coach, mostly for single women, which Avery takes issue with. The conflict over that is set to be a big focus of Before the 90 Days this season.

The couple stirred up controversy

On the show, it was reported that Ash couldn’t visit Avery because of an old bankruptcy — but it turns out that that isn’t totally true.

No US law would prevent Ash from traveling due to a bankruptcy, and Ash had been to America to see Avery — twice!

A lot of what we’ve seen in previews regarding Avery and Ash’s relationship concerns Avery’s insecurity about Ash. He’s given her reasons to be suspicious. In one instance, he deleted all the photos of her from his Instagram and then claimed someone hacked him.

It’s bound to be a dramatic season, so we’ll have to tune in.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.