Derick Dillard says he was ‘ambushed’ by photo with Jim Bob Duggar on Christmas

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard may have been at the Big House for Christmas, but it wasn’t a merry time for all.

In fact, Derick wants to clarify that no reconciliation has happened despite the couple’s attendance at the family event.

Speculation arose that the Counting On couple may have reconciled with Jill’s parents because of a photo taken by James Duggar that captured them talking to Jim Bob Duggar at the Big House.

Jill and Derick have been open about their strained relationship with her parents, talking about it on podcasts, writing a book about what happened to Jill while growing up filming the show, and hosting various Q&A sessions.

Derick is his wife’s biggest champion, and he has done his best to stand up for her. He attended every day of Josh Duggar’s trial, listening to everything in detail and for himself, even the part about what Josh did to his sisters decades ago.

Now, he is doing it again by setting the record straight about what really happened at the Big House for Christmas.

Derick Dillard calls out ‘ambush’

After People ran a story about Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar being photographed speaking to Jim Bob Duggar during Christmas, the attorney commented on the publication’s Instagram post.

While Derick didn’t name James Duggar, he did allude to the fact that he is the one who has ambushed him two years in a row while snapping photos.

Derick said, “I don’t think being ambushed, by being unknowingly photographed with someone you’re at odds with and do not respect, is considered ‘mingling.’ The truth is that Jim Bob approached me while we were there on Christmas Day, and that is when the photo was taken. I have spoken to Jim Bob less than 10 minutes since the last time I was at that house over a year ago (and I happened to be photographed, unbeknownst to me, by the same person then as well). There were over 100 people, the house is 8000 square feet, and Santa Clause was there, so this isn’t your typical intimate family gathering. We’re trying to be civil for the sake of our family, but that doesn’t mean everything is all hunky dorey, and it sure doesn’t mean that I’m not going to comment when people try to warp reality for their own purposes.”

Derick comments on the situation. Pic credit: @people/Instagram

The “ambush” Derick is referring to is found in this carousel shared by James Duggar. Slide three features Jim Bob Duggar talking to Derick and Jill while they sit on the couch.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spent time with Duggars for Jinger Duggar’s birthday

The couple participated in Jinger Duggar’s birthday celebration at Top Golf.

They were caught on film for Jinger’s vlog, and Jill was in the sisters’ photos that were taken and shared with the public.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard want to preserve some family relationships for their children, so they have fostered spending time with certain siblings and attending their weddings. However, repairing things with Jim Bob doesn’t top their to-do list.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.