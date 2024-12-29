Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard seemingly reconcile with Jim Bob and Michelle

It was a very merry Duggar Christmas, according to what was shown.

Many of the 19 siblings and their children celebrated the holiday together at the Big House.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard had a very public rift with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, culminating with their appearance in the Shiny Happy People documentary and Jill’s book Counting The Cost.

While Jill has always said reconciliation was the goal, putting boundaries up was necessary for the couple to move forward.

After a traumatic year for her and Derick, things are being worked out so she can again lean on her family.

This was the second year in a row that Jill and Derick were spotted at the Big House for the immediate Duggar family Christmas.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were spotted talking to Jim Bob Duggar

James Duggar shared a carousel of photos from the gathering at the Big House.

Nearly all the siblings were present, except Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. They had flown in before Christmas to celebrate her birthday with the family, resulting in all nine sisters being together again.

In the third photo in James’ carousel, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard sit on a couch talking to Jim Bob Duggar. Derick positioned himself between his father-in-law and wife, but things appeared very friendly.

For her part, Jill shared a carousel of photos from the celebrations with family and friends surrounding the holiday.

The second photo featured a selfie of her and Derick wearing what they wore to the Big House, seated on the same couch they were on in James’ photo.

Jill Duggar has attended more family events this year

Jill Duggar has spent more time with her family this year than in years prior.

The former Counting On star set up lunch for Joy-Anna Duggar earlier this year, celebrated Jinger Duggar earlier this month, attended Jana Duggar’s wedding, and traveled to Tennessee for Jason Duggar’s wedding.

Last December, Jill and Derick Dillard attended Christmas at the Big House and were spotted talking to Jedidiah Duggar. The siblings’ friction was public, but it appears to have died down since.

Things may not be where they could or should be, but Jill has always wanted reconciliation to be the goal. She discussed it while going through therapy. Her boundaries are healthy, and she has worked hard to get to the point where she is after everything she endured growing up.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.