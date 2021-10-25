Derek Hough on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: @derekhough/Instagram

Dancing With the Stars is having another theme night this week with Horror Night.

Throughout the show, the dancers will dress up and compete in performances with themes from different horror movies.

However, there will be another special treat for long-time Dancing With the Stars fans.

Derek Hough will perform on the show tonight.

Derek Hough performing on Dancing With the Stars

Derek Hough, who won a record six Mirrorball trophies on Dancing With the Stars, will return to the ballroom floor and dance on Horror Night.

“I’ve really enjoyed being a judge on @dancingabc but this Monday I get from behind the desk and hit the dance floor,” Derek wrote on Instagram.

Hough has a big routine planned for tonight’s show with Hayley Erbert.

In a video, Derek said the performance will include “music, love, passion, but most of all, horror.”

On top of that, the dancers will all compete to different horror themes in their dances.

Here is who is performing which dance to which movie tonight.

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson will dance the jazz to Anything Goes by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington, inspired by IT.

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach will dance contemporary to I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix from Us) by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall, inspired by Us.

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke will dance the cha cha to There Will Be Blood by Kim Petras inspired by American Psycho.

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong will dance the Argentine tango to Take My Breath by The Weeknd inspired by Arachnophobia.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson will dance the paso doble to Wicked Games by RAIGN inspired by Hellraiser.

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber will dance the tango to Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran inspired by The Vampire Diaries.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten will dance the Argentine tango to Paint It, Black by Ciara inspired by Saw.

Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the paso doble to Beggin’ by Måneskin inspired by The Purge.

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev will dance the jive to Hound Dog by Elvis Presley inspired by Cujo.

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater will dance contemporary to Say Something by Daniel Jang inspired by A Quiet Place.

It's going to be a ⚡️dark and stormy⚡️ #HorrorNight, get your screams ready! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/DNYrwy6m3w — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 24, 2021

The schedule for the rest of DWTS season

This season of Dancing With the Stars has been full of themes and that isn’t changing.

Next week will be Queen Night, with a single elimination.

On November 8, the theme is tentatively Fashion Night with a double elimination.

On November 15, the semi-finals take place with a double elimination.

Finally, the Dancing With the Stars Season 30 finale will be on November 22.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.