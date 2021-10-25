10 Dancing with the Stars pros with the most seasons, ranked

Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, and Derek Hough on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

This season, Cheryl Burke has extended her length working as a pro on Dancing with the Stars to an astonishing 24 seasons.

Only one person has ever broken 20 seasons on the show, and Cheryl might be looking at stepping away from the ballroom floor soon; there isn’t anyone close to matching her length of time on the show.

In its 30th season, there have been 48 pros working with 351 celebrities.

With 24 appearances, that means there were only six seasons where she wasn’t on the show.

Ironically, Derek Hough is the winningest member of the Dancing with the Stars cast, with six wins.

Here is a look at the 10 Dancing with the Stars pro dancers who competed in the most seasons of the show.

10. Peta Murgatroyd – 13 Seasons

Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd on Dancing with the Stars. Pic Credit: ABC

Peta Murgatroyd appeared on Dancing with the Stars as a pro for 13 seasons, with her last coming in Season 29 earlier this year.

Peta’s first year on Dancing with the Stars was in Season 13. After that, she only missed three seasons, sitting out Season 23, Season 26, and Season 27.

In those seasons, Peta won it all twice. She won in Season 14 with NFL wide receiver Donald Driver and in Season 22 with actor Nyle DiMarco.

Peta’s other notable partners included NBA star Metta World Peace, comedian Tommy Chong, Bachelor star Nick Viall, and singer Nick Lachey.

At 35 years old, Peta is also married to another fellow former pro dancer in Maksim Chmerkovskiy since 2017.

9. Sharna Burgess – 14 Seasons

Sharna Burgess with Brian Austin Green on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess appeared on Dancing with the Stars as a pro for 14 seasons, with her last coming in this season with her real-life partner Brian Austin Green.

Sharna’s first year on Dancing with the Stars was in Season 16. After that, she only missed one season, sitting out in Season 28.

In those seasons, Sharna won it all once. She won in Season 27 with radio and television personality, Bobby Bones. She also came in second place three times with singer Nick Carter, racecar driver James Hinchcliffe, and NFL player Josh Norman.

Sharna’s other notable partners included comedian Andy Dick and NFL star Antonio Brown.

8. Kym Johnson-Herjavec – 15 Seasons

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Kym Johnson-Herjavec appeared on Dancing with the Stars as a pro for 15 seasons, with her last coming in Season 24.

Kym’s first year on Dancing with the Stars was in Season 3. After that, she missed eight seasons before her final appearance.

In those seasons, Kym won it all twice. She won in Season 9 with singer Donny Osmond and Season 12 with NFL star Hines Ward.

Kym’s other notable partners included talk show host Jerry Springer, NBA owner Mark Cuban, actor David Alan Greer, NFL star Warren Sapp, Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, and Mr. T.

Kym also married her Season 20 partner Robert Herjavek.

7. Maksim Chmerkovskiy – 17 Seasons

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Maksim Chmerkovskiy was a pro on Dancing with the Stars for 17 seasons.

Maksim’s first year was Season 2 with Tia Carrere and he only missed Season 6 until the 15th season. After that, he returned for Season 18 and then for Seasons 23 through 25.

In those seasons, Maksim won the Mirrorball trophy one time, with competitive ice dancer Meryl Davis in Season 18.

His other notable partners included boxer Laila Ali, actress Denise Richards, sportscaster Erin Andrews, soccer star Hope Solo, and actress Vanessa Lachey.

Maksim married fellow Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd in 2017.

6. Val Chmerkovskiy – 17 Seasons

Val Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Val Chmerkovskiy is Maksim’s brother and he matched his season total this season with his 17th.

Val’s first season was in Season 13 and he has only missed one season since then, sitting out for Season 26 of the show.

Val has won twice in his career, with a victory in Season 20 with actress Rumer Willis and a Season 23 win with gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

His other notable partners included actress Zendaya, singer Tamar Braxton, and former Paralympian swimmer Victoria Arlen.

Val is also married to fellow Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Jenna Johnson.

5. Derek Hough – 17 Seasons

Derek Hough and Nicole Scherzinger on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Derek Hough has the most wins of anyone in Dancing with the Stars history with six wins. He did that in 17 seasons.

Hough first started on Dancing with the Stars in Season 5 and the only seasons he missed were in Season 12 and Season 22. His last season was in Season 23.

Derek’s wins came with Brooke Burke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, and Bindi Irwin. This included two back-to-back wins (10 & 11 and 16 & 17) and a final win coming in Season 21.

Other notable partners include actress Jennie Garth, singer Lil’ Kim, and gymnast Shawn Johnson.

Derek Hough is one of the judges now and his sister, Julianne Hough is also a former pro.

4. Karina Smirnoff – 18 Seasons

Karina Smirnoff and Anton Ohno on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Karina Smirnoff was a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars for 18 seasons.

Karina’s first season was in Season 3 and her last came in Season 22. She missed two seasons in her time on the show, sitting out in Season 10 and Season 20.

Karina won once in her time on the series, bringing home the Mirrorball trophy in Season 13 with actor J.R. Martinez.

Other notable partners for Karina were actor Mario Lopez, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, boxer Floyd Mayweather, actor Ralph Macchio, and NFL star Doug Flutie.

3. Mark Ballas – 19 Seasons

Mark Ballas and Willow Shields. Pic credit: ABC

Mark Ballas competed on Dancing with the Pros for 19 different seasons.

Ballas’s first season was in Season 5 and he finished his time on the show in Season 25. He only missed two seasons in Season 23 and Season 24.

Mark won the show two seasons on the show, with a win in Season 6 with Kristi Yamaguchi and in Season 8 with Shawn Johnson.

Other notable partners include reality star Kim Kardashian, actress Shannen Doherty, and actress Candace Cameron Bure.

2. Tony Dovolani – 21 Seasons

Leah Remini and Tony Dovolani on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Tony Dovolani appeared in 21 seasons of Dancing with the Stars, the second-most in history.

Now 48 years old, Dovolani debuted on Season 1 and his last season was in Season 22. He never missed a single season before leaving the show completely.

Despite being on the show for longer than all but one pro, he only won the competition one time, taking home the Mirrorball trophy in Season 15 with Melissa Rycroft.

He never even took second place in the other 20 seasons. Other notable partners included reality star Kate Gosselin, actress Jane Seymour, wrestling star Stacy Keibler, and reality star NeNe Leakes.

1. Cheryl Burke – 24 Seasons

Cheryl Burke and Ray Lewis from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Cheryl Burke was on the show longer than anyone, with this season her 24th on the series.

Her first appearance on the show was in Season 2, and she was in every season except for Seasons 20 through 22, Season 24, and Season 26.

Burke won the first two seasons she danced on the show, with Drew Lachey in Season 2 and Emmitt Smith in Season 3.

Other notable partners included actor Ian Ziering, wrestler Chris Jericho, NFL star Ray Lewis, and this year she is working with Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.