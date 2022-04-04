Derek Frazier from Big Brother challenges Logan Paul to a fight

Logan Paul has made a name for himself with YouTube, boxing, and now wrestling. Pic credit: WWE/YouTube

Big Brother fans got to know Derek Frazier when he became part of the BB23 cast.

But before Derek became best-known for appearing on a reality competition show, he was (and still is) the son of boxing legend Joe Frazier.

Now, it appears that Derek wants to get in the ring and that he wants to do it with YouTube star Logan Paul.

In a series of posts that Derek has been putting up on social media, he talked down about Logan and then issued a challenge to him. So far, no fight has been scheduled.

Who is Logan Paul?

Logan Paul is a really popular YouTube content creator who has thrown his hat into the boxing ring in recent years. Logan fought British YouTuber KSI twice, with the first fight resulting in a majority draw and the second one a split-decision win for KSI.

Logan also participated in a non-scored bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr that lasted eight rounds and served as a PPV event.

And this weekend, Logan made his wrestling debut at WrestleMania 2022.

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Fight HIGHLIGHTS

Derek Frazier calls out Logan Paul

“I wish I could beat the balls off of #LoganPaul he is a punk @LoganPaul,” Derek Frazier wrote in a Twitter post where he called out YouTube star Logan Paul.

Derek Frazier talks down to Logan Paul. Pic credit: @TheDerekFrazier/Twitter

It appeared that Derek was not content with the responses that he was getting for calling out Logan, so he took it one step further and extended an official challenge to him.

“Let me know when you are ready to fight a legends son @LoganPaul #LoganPaul,” Derek wrote in a new tweet after he saw Logan participating in WrestleMania.

Derek Frazier challenges Logan Paul. Pic credit: @TheDerekFrazier/Twitter

More news about Big Brother

In some news from Celebrity Big Brother, Todrick Hall was sued for allegedly not paying rent on the house he claimed to have bought.

This followed a claim from Todrick that Shanna Moakler went after him first during the Celebrity Big Brother 3 season. He also stated that Big Brother fans missed a lot of things that happened when the live feeds were down, but he didn’t take the time to clarify any of it.

For fans looking forward to a new season of the show, producers are already working on putting together the BB24 cast to play the game this summer. It looks to be a cast of entirely new houseguests and we are looking forward to learning the new theme.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS in Summer 2022.