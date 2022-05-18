Deonna McNeill celebrates her birthday, reveals what husband Greg bought her

Deonna McNeill celebrates another year of life. Pic credit: @deonna.mcneill/Instagram

Deonna McNeill recently celebrated her May birthday.

The Married at First Sight Season 8 star was met with lots of birthday love from fans and MAFS alumni.

Deonna’s husband, Greg Okotie, also celebrated Deonna on her birthday and gave her a fashion-forward gift.

Deonna McNeill poses with her birthday gift from Greg Okotie

Deonna McNeill took to Instagram to gush about the nice gift Greg got for her birthday

Giving a bright smile to the camera, Deonna took a selfie with a large pale green purse.

Deonna captioned the post, “[Greg Okotie] got me a new bag for my birthday! My first @telfarglobal bad and I love it! Thank you love!”

Under Deonna’s post, several Married at First Sight stars commented to wish Deonna a happy birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Deonna’s good friend and outspoken Married at First Sight Season 9 costar Elizabeth Bice commented, “Happy Birthday Deonna!!!!!!!!!! Let’s go celebrate !!!!!!”

Married at First Sight Season 11 fan-favorite and expecting mother Amani Randall commented, “Happy birthday! Loving the bag!”

Married at First Sight season 8 star Kristine Killingsworth commented, “Happy Birthday!”

Other comments wished Deonna a happy birthday and celebrated her being a Taurus.

Pic credit: @deonna.mcneill/Instagram

Deonna McNeill became a mother last year

Deonna has had many milestones since appearing on Married at First Sight Season 9, including the birth of her adorable son Declan.

Deonna and Greg welcomed their son Declan in February 2021, and they recently celebrated Declan’s first birthday in February 2022.

While Married at First Sight has a small percentage of couples that last beyond Decision Day, Deonna and Greg have managed to be one of the franchise’s best success stories, and they’re also many viewers’ favorite couple.

Deonna and Greg came a long way from the day they met as strangers at the altar.

During their season, Deonna appeared hesitant to be intimate with Greg, and they took a minute to learn one another’s communication styles.

Greg was diligent in pursuing and wooing Deonna, and they’ve now grown immensely in their affection towards one another. Greg even admitted that Deonna’s the more touchy-feely one in their relationship now when before, she seemed more closed off regarding physical intimacy.

Deonna and Greg continue to thrive with their family expanding, and fans continue to root for their success. Happy Birthday, Deonna!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.