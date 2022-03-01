Deonna McNeill celebrates her son turning one-year-old

Deonna McNeill shows love to her son. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 9 couple Deonna and Greg recently celebrated a special milestone in their son’s life.

Deonna and Greg’s baby boy, Declan, turned one year old in February, and Deonna shared a sweet tribute to her adorable child for his birthday.

Deonna McNeill reflects on how Declan changed her life forever

Deonna compiled a series of precious photos and memories from Declan’s first year of life to celebrate her baby’s birthday.

The photos included Declan smiling, resting, and cuddling up with loved ones.

Deonna wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday to my sweet baby boy!” over the video.

Continuing to gush about her son, Deonna captioned the post, “I can’t believe that Declan is officially 1year old. My life changed forever on Feb 27, 2021, and I’m so honored to be Declan’s mommy. What a year it has been.”

Deonna also included heartfelt captions in the post, such as ‘my heart,’ my world,’ ‘my little love,’ and ‘first born.’

Deonna and Greg married on the 9th season of Married at First Sight and became two of the four couples to remain married from their season.

Greg and Deonna then joined the cast of Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, where they documented their pregnancy journey and welcomed Declan into the world.

Declan meets MAFS stars Beth Bice and Jamie Thompson

The only other couple to remain married from Married at First Sight Season 9 was Elizabeth Bice and Jamie Thompson.

Beth and Jamie have remained friends with Greg and Deonna, and recently Deonna shared adorable photos from the day Declan met Beth and Jamie, declaring the couple Declan’s Aunt and Uncle.

In the first photo, Beth holds Declan as she and Jamie look lovingly at the baby. In the second photo of the post, Beth and Declan share a sweet moment as they smile at one another.

Deonna captioned the post, “These pics make my heart smile! Declan meeting Auntie Beth and Uncle Jamie for the first time was priceless! Crazy to think our journey together and where we are today. Love y’all!”

Deonna added, “PS Auntie Beth and Declan were instant bestie. The pic tells it all. Lol.”

It’s clear Declan is surrounded by a lot of love both with his parents and within the Married at First Sight family.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.