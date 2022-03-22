MAFS: Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie celebrate 3-year-anniversary

MAFS stars Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie commemorate their 3rd year anniversary. Pic credit: Lifetime

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie both took the bold leap of marrying a stranger on the ninth season of Married at First Sight.

Three years later, Deonna and Greg are still going strong and have expanded their family with son Declan.

Reaching another special accomplishment in their marriage, Deonna and Greg recently celebrated their 3rd anniversary.

Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie share wedding photos for 3rd anniversary

Deonna McNeill commemorated her anniversary on Instagram with an adorable photo from her wedding day.

Deonna and Greg wear their wedding attire and sit in white rocking chairs in the photo. The couple holds hands and leans over to share a sweet kiss.

Deonna captioned the photo, “Happy Anniversary to my Hubbs, @gregokotie 3.21.19 is a day that we’ll never forget! Each day that goes by I fall more in love with you.”

Greg also took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. Similar to Deonna, Greg shared a photo from their wedding day.

Greg and Deonna hold hands as they smile at their wedding guests and walk down the aisle in the photo.

Greg captioned the photo, “3 years ago today 😬. Happy anniversary @deonna.mcneill 😘😘😘!!”

MAFS stars wish Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie a happy anniversary

Deonna and Greg are beloved by MAFS fans, and they’re adored by MAFS stars as well.

Several MAFS stars congratulated Greg and Deonna on their anniversary, such as MAFS Season 6 star Shawniece Jackson, MAFS Season 8 star Kristine Killingsworth, and Greg and Deonna’s fellow MAFS Season 9 costar Keith Manley II.

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Ryan Oubre commented, “Congrats bro!!” under Greg’s post.

Ryan Oubre’s MAFS costar Vincent Morales wrote, “Congratulations my guy!!”

Married at First Sight Season 10 star Jessica Studer commented, “Crazy how quickly time passes! Happy anniversary!”

Pic credit: @gregokotie/Instagram

MAFS Season 1 star Jamie Otis sang Deonna and Greg’s praises by commenting, “Happy anniversary to one of my all time fav couples.”

Pic credit: @deonna.McNeil/Instagram

Married at First Sight expert, Dr. Viviana also showed love to Deonna and Greg on their anniversary by sharing a photo to her Instagram story.

Dr. Viviana, Deonna, and Greg all smile as they peruse a photo book in the photo.

Dr. Viviana wrote, “Happy 3rd anniversary [Deonna McNeill] 🤍 [Greg Okotie].”

Pic credit: @doctorviviana/Instagram

Deonna and Greg continue to be a shining example of how the MAFS process can be successful and create long-lasting marriages.

Happy anniversary Deonna and Greg!

