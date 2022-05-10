Denise Richards reunites with estranged daughter Sami Sheen for Mother’s Day indicating feud is over

RHOBH alum Denise Richards’ relationship with her oldest daughter may be improving. Pic credit: Bravo

Superstar and former Beverly Hills Housewife Denise Richards has had a very public falling out with her oldest daughter, Sami Sheen, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. After moving out of Denise’s home, Sami publicly blasted her mother, accusing her of abusive behavior.

Denise had always maintained how much she loved Sami and only had her best interest in mind with the rules in her home that Sami disagreed with, suggesting that she never abused Sami in any way.

But over the weekend, Sami posted a photo of her and her famous mother, and it seems like their relationship may be on the mend.

Sami said she is ‘grateful’ for her mom, Denise

In an Instagram post from Mother’s Day, Sami posted pictures of herself and her mom at a restaurant, both smiling and looking happy to be together. This is a stark change from Sami’s claims in September of 2021, where she said that she was trapped in an abusive household.

Sami said the following about life with her mom, “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…” A second video followed, where Sami claimed, “Now: finally moved out of the h**l house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)”

Currently, Sami has changed her tune about her mom, captioning the sweet photos, “happy mother’s day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life.”

Denise responded, saying, “Thank you Sami for an amazing Mother’s Day. It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. Thank you & I love you so much.”

Denise thanked Sami for an ‘amazing’ day. Pic credit: @samisheen/Instagram

The last time mom and daughter were seen in a photo together was in December 2020 for a holiday card, with sisters Lola and Eloise and Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers.

2021 was challenging for Denise and Sami

On a recent podcast, Denise told Jeff Lewis, “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her. It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.” When asked about the current living situation, she said, “Obviously, I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years.”

Sami left the home she shared with her mom and sisters and moved in with her dad Charlie Sheen. According to Denise, she insinuated that she knew why Sami decided to move. “There are certain rules, and I enforce them,” she shared. When Sheen is in charge, she says, “There’s different rules in that house, and that’s OK.”

It looks like the family is on a path to healing and is committed to improving their relationship.

