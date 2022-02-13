Denise Richards admits trouble with daughter Sami Sheen, says she’s living with Charlie Sheen now

RHOBH alum Denise Richards is struggling with her oldest daughter. Pic credit: Bravo

Denise Richards is opening up about the conflict between her and her oldest daughter.

There’s still friction between the two, five months after Sami announced on TikTok that she’d moved out of what she called an abusive household.

The RHOBH alum appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Has Issues podcast on Friday, and admitted she and Sami are not in a good place. She revealed the details of their struggle, and what led to Sami moving in with her famous dad.

Denise reveals her relationship with daughter Sami is still ‘strained’

Denise told host Jeff Lewis, “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her. It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained.”

Jeff asked about the current living situation, and she said, “Obviously I would love for her to live with me. She lived with me all these years.”

Sami left the home she shared with Denise and husband Aaron Phypers, and moved in with dad Charlie Sheen. According to Denise, she insinuated that she knew why Sami decided to move. “There are certain rules and I enforce them,” she shared. While when Sheen is in charge she said, “There’s different rules in that house and that’s OK.”

She added, “But I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything. We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want.”

When Lewis commented on her parenting style, Denise admitted, “I wouldn’t say I’m super strict, but I do have rules and boundaries and you have to follow them.”

Denise also reveals that Sami, 17, dropped out of high school. Denise and Sheen also share a daughter, Lola, who still lives in her mother’s home.

What led to the fallout between Denise and daughter?

Last September, Sami posted a TikTok video that she later made private after it went viral.

Sami said the following about life with her mom, “1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…”

A second video followed, where Sami claimed, “Now: finally moved out of the h**l house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)”

At the time the TikTok video came out, Denise publicly said how it saddened her, but that she still loved Sami very much.

Denise and Charlie Sheen married in 2002, and she filed for divorce in 2005. In 2011, Denise adopted daughter Eloise, and married Aaron Phypers in 2018. She stared on RHOBH from 2019 to 2020, and left the show after rumors of an affair with Brandi Glanville came out.

