RHOBH: Denise Richards ‘saddened’ by daughter’s claim of abuse, teenager now living with dad Charlie Sheen

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Denise Richards is saddened by her eldest daughter Sami’s claims of abuse. Sami shocked everyone recently when she shared a social media video claiming that she was once living in an abusive household and has since left that environment and is now living with her dad Charlie Sheen.

Denise has remained silent about Sami’s allegations, but a source recently shared how the actress is coping amid her family drama.

Denise Richards saddened by daughter’s abuse claims

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is reportedly not happy with the claims recently made about her by 17-year-old, Sami.

We’re still waiting for Denise to release a statement about the troubling allegations, but so far, she has not said a word.

However, a source from Us Weekly recently shared insight into how the actress has been doing and noted that Denise loves Sami “very much” and is “saddened” by the drama.

The source also noted, ”Denise set normal rules that any parent would be setting. She’s a mom and a parent and there are rules. [Sami] didn’t want to follow the rules…Charlie didn’t support implementing Denise’s rules. He has a different way of parenting and Sami decided to live with her dad.”

We saw a glimpse of Denise’s way of parenting during her stint on the show when she tried to protect her kids amid the Brandi Glanville sex scandal. At the time, Sami was featured on the show and appeared to have a good relationship with her mom, but now something has changed.

Sami makes shocking claim in TikTok video

Several days ago, Sami made some eye-raising claims against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hils alum. The teenager posted a tearful TikTok in which she claimed to have been “trapped” in an “abusive” home back in 2020. While she didn’t name Denise or her husband Aaron Phypers, we know that Sami was living with them in 2020.

In the video Sami also wrote, “Now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :).”

However, another source told the media outlet that “Denise is just like any other divorced parent dealing with a rebellious teenage daughter.”

Now that Sami has moved out, the co-parenting relationship between Denise and her ex-husband Charlie Sheen is not going very smoothly either.

According to the source, “It’s better for Sami if Denise and Charlie were co-parenting her during this time. They are not. Sami is living with Charlie at his apartment in Malibu.”

“Denise wants her daughters to have boundaries, not be out all hours of the night, and she has no desire to be their friend at this time of their life. The time will come later as the girls grow older for Denise to be their friend,” the insider added.

