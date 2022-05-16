Demi Burnett states she would never again go on Bachelor in Paradise, and here’s why

Demi Burnett is adamant she’d never go back to Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett made her first Bachelor franchise appearance on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. After being eliminated from that series, Demi then went on to try her chance at love on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

While on Season 6 of BIP, Demi made history when she had the first-ever same-sex relationship in the franchise with Kristian Haggerty, one of her exes from back home.

Even though the two left the season finale engaged, the relationship didn’t last, and Demi again went back to Paradise for Season 7.

But now, Demi has come out and said there is no way she would ever go back on Bachelor in Paradise.

Why did Demi Burnett say she would never go back on Bachelor in Paradise?

During an Us Weekly interview, Demi revealed, “I cannot go on Bachelor in Paradise again. No … Also, I’m way out of their league.”

However, Demi went on to say that she would do her own spinoff show if approached. She declared, “I have a podcast going on, and so on my podcast, I feel like I get to make my own show out of it a little bit.”

In the last summer’s season of Paradise, Demi found herself in a love triangle with Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin. While Kenny and Mari ultimately ended up together in the end, it wasn’t without controversy from Demi.

Demi was sent home a few weeks after the incident, and Kenny and Mari went on to get engaged during the finale; in fact, the couple is still together to this day and seems happier than ever.

Demi says she is fine being single for the time being

During her interview, Demi told viewers, “I haven’t been focusing on dating because I had to figure out everything about myself, understand myself, work on that, healed from trauma, work on where I want to be and you know, just all about Demi … And I feel like that’s what I need to do before I’m ready to start dating, so I’m not there yet.”

She also stated, “I talk to the [Bachelor] women still and I do think we have such incredibly strong women and a lot of us are still single. I continue to be inspired by them because they’ve shown me heart in, like, whenever I’ve needed them in times, they’ve shown up for me.”

While Demi has struggled with some mental health issues and alcohol addiction since her last stints on Bachelor in Paradise, she was also recently diagnosed with autism. Those things have also played a part in why she is choosing to be single and is fine with it for the time being.

She has been adamant that she won’t settle and hasn’t gotten to that point where she wants to settle down with any one person.

Moreover, Demi has started her own podcast called DemiGoddess, where she chooses to be real and raw and talk about topics some might consider taboo.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.