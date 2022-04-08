Demi Burnett starts her very own podcast called DemiGoddess

Demi Burnett has started her own podcast. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett has had a rough few months, dealing with social anxiety, her new autism diagnosis, and feeling isolated and alone in life.

This was a different Demi than Bachelor Nation fans and alums saw when she was on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and on Bachelor in Paradise.

However, after her diagnosis, it seems that Demi has been doing much better, according to her posts on her Instagram page.

Demi Burnett reveals to fans that she now has her own podcast

Demi revealed that she has been working to create her very own podcast, called DemiGoddess.

She stated on Instagram yesterday that she has launched her first-ever episode, and she thanked those who have helped make her dream a reality.

Demi herself was dressed in some knee-high, platform, black gogo boots and a leather mini-skirt, open on one side and only being held together by a tied string. She finished off her look with a bandeau top, a long necklace, and a black leather jacket over the top.

Demi wrote a description and caption about her new podcast and included a photo of herself with it, with the podcast name DemiGoddess in huge letters above the building.

She captioned the post with, “Demigoddess. Half human, half god, a powerful entity. Pretty much nothing like me but it has my name in it (smiley face).”

What will Demi focus on and talk about in her podcast?

When revealing just what her podcast would focus on, Demi stated, “On DemiGoddess, you’ll get to know the real Demi! I’ll be staying true to myself, talking about what’s important to me but also having a TON of FUN chatting about sex and dating, to pop culture drama, to get into it with my incredible guests!!”

She then talked about how in her very first episode she discussed “her newfound sobriety & my autism diagnosis.” Demi commented that she will be pairing humor with the discussions and guests she has on her podcast as well.

Lately, Bachelor Nation has watched as Demi has gone from feeling alone and down, dealing with personal issues, to now having something to look forward to in her life.

It sounds as if Demi has found something that she is truly passionate about and is excited to venture out and have her own podcast. With her blunt, tell-it-as-it-is personality, fans are excited to listen in and are proud of how far she has come in the past months.

