Demi Burnett reveals alcohol addiction and the withdrawals that almost killed her

Demi Burnett reveals her past alcohol addiction and how bad it got.

Demi Burnett has been the talk of a lot of Bachelor Nation fans and alums lately, as she has been especially prevalent on social media.

Not only has Demi recently revealed that she was diagnosed with autism, but she has opened up more about her past struggles and obstacles she has had to overcome, such as social anxiety and isolation.

Now Demi has her very own podcast called DemiGoddess, and she has divulged even more intimate details about her past, like her severe alcohol addiction.

What did Demi Burnett reveal about her past addiction to alcohol during her new podcast DemiGoddess?

In her past podcast episode, Demi revealed that she has been talking a great deal lately about her autism diagnosis and posting fun pictures of herself on social media.

However, one thing she has yet to really dive into was her past alcohol addiction and how much of a serious problem it was in her everyday life.

While Demi stated on her podcast, last July 24, 2021, she woke up and told herself that she was done with alcohol. She will be alcohol-free for one year this coming July.

What brought Demi to this point?

Demi talked about how she was using alcohol to mask other things that were going on. She stated in the caption for her video, “When i was struggling the most with alcohol, it was because i had to use it so much to mask my ASD traits that i eventually became dependent on it.”

She went on to say, “If i didn’t drink, i got very sick. When i did stop, the withdrawals were brutal. Withdrawals kill people. I am proud of surviving that, but i cannot take that much credit when the hospital is what kept me alive. Once i recovered from the withdrawals, i never wanted to drink alcohol again.”

Demi also discussed how once she stopped drinking, she was able to focus on herself and the core issues that were causing her the struggles she was facing in her life, which was ultimately her autism.

She also wanted to let people know, who may be facing similar issues with alcohol or drug addiction, to listen to her podcast. Demi declared, “I am seriously so authentic and raw. I think you will be pleasantly surprised at my growth as a person.”

Demi also discussed that while she is proud that she can say she no longer drinks and depends on alcohol, she is even more proud of the person she has become lately as an advocate for autism, speaking on important subject matters, and creating positive energy and culture.

For Demi’s entire podcast on this issue or to hear other podcasts from DemiGoddess, click here.

