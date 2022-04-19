Demi Burnett doubles down after defending her polarizing ‘god is a woman’ post 

Demi Burnett is unapologetic about her Easter comments. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett stirred up controversy on Easter Sunday with a message that riled up followers.

While she’s not religious, Demi declared, “She is risen” on Easter and was met with a series of comments from people who took offense to her statement.

Despite the backlash on Demi’s Easter post, the Bachelor Nation blonde has doubled down in defending her message.

Demi Burnett speaks on misogyny and religion

On Easter, several Bachelor Nation stars shared posts to acknowledge the special holiday, but Demi’s post seemed to cause an uproar.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Demi shared a photo of herself shirtless with just a tan jacket and matching and matching bottoms covered in loops.

Demi captioned the post, “She is risen!” She also added the hashtag #godisawoman.

Some of Demi’s followers took offense to the post, either interpreting it as her referring to herself as God, which she denied, or simply seeming to be attention-seeking on a religious holiday.

Demi clapped back in her comment section, and she further doubled down on her statements on her Instagram stories.

Demi shared a video of herself in glasses with text that read, “Christians in my comments…y’all take it up with Elon Musk.”

Passionately, Demi declared, “Imagine the misogyny that was rampaging through Jerusalem. I bet God was a woman and they just [bleeped] wrote he was a man just because they were misogynistic.”

Demi’s video concluded with her saying, “Jesus was Josephina.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi’s unapologetic defense of her comments will likely cause even more scrutiny. Several people already told the Bachelor Nation star that they were unfollowing her since they felt she crossed a line.

Demi Burnett often posts about her issues with the patriarchy

Demi appears to have dedicated a large portion of her social media platform to air out her frustrations with sexism in a patriarchal society.

Having posted several impassioned speeches on the subject, dismantling misogyny matters a lot to Demi.

Another matter that is important to Demi is autism.

Demi was diagnosed with autism earlier this year and has candidly documented her experience and what she’s learning online.

Sharing tips, strengths, and challenges, Demi has been actively learning to embrace her neurodivergence as she continues to controversially stir the pot on several hot button issues.

