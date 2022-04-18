Demi Burnett blasted for shirtless ‘God is a woman’ post

Demi Burnett has received very mixed emotions about her Easter Sunday post on Instagram. Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett opened the conversation when it comes to the “separation of church and social media” this past Sunday.

The former Bachelor Season 23 and Bachelor in Paradise contestant has become known to be unapologetically herself both on the show and on her social media platforms.

On Easter Sunday, which is one of the main holidays of Christianity, Demi shared two photos with her followers to show off her outfit. However, her caption grabbed the attention of most of those who commented on the post.

Demi posed in a matching set with no shirt underneath

Demi’s outfit consisted of a cropped tan jacket and matching jeans covered in belt loops. Along with many colorful “keychain-like” trinkets attached to the loops, the opened jacket also showed her shirtless underneath, showing her physique and belly-button piercing.

“She is risen! #godisawoman,” Demi wrote in her caption.

Demi posted a follow-up to her caption in the post’s comment section – “Disclaimer I am not religious,” she wrote.

However, fans and followers of the former contestant were quick to jump on the meaning behind her caption, including that she posted it on Easter.

Followers bashed Demi for saying ‘god is a woman’

Although some fans of Demi referred to her as a “demigoddess,” others have taken offense to her latest caption. Along with her disclaimer, Demi also replied to some of the comments that questioned her intentions with the post.

One user wrote, “Are you comparing yourself to God? On Easter Sunday of all days?!?! I am unfollowing. You really need to get some help.” Demi wrote back, “no I wasn’t saying I have risen.”

Another angry user wrote, “One thing is to not be a believer and I respect whatever your beliefs are because that’s truly what Jesus taught to love and respect one another. But to make a mockery on this very day by upload your picture with this caption shows no respect to the belief of others and the importance of this day.”

Demi replied, “@jackelyauvert I find it disrespectful that people say god is a man.”

Similarly, another user questioned Demi’s intentions behind her caption – especially on Easter. “I’m not sure why you would post this on the holiest of Christian days. Mocking other’s faith isn’t cool or funny. I wish you the best but it’s too disrespectful for me,” @cathe_touhsant commented.

While many took the time to write a lengthy reason behind why they felt disrespected, others just took to the comment section to let Demi know they were simply unfollowing her.

Other fans joined in to back up Demi on her post

Although many followers bashed her in the comments, other fans of Demi chimed in to defend her.

One user wrote, “Guyssss chill, I am a Christian and not offended. If you truly have a relationship with God you wouldn’t reject anyone. Demi you’re loved by myself and God, and I enjoy your confidence and smile. All these comments are the reason people have a bad perception of Christians. Also FYI, you can practice a ‘religion’ and still believe in other aspects of other’s beliefs, or at least be accepting. much love!”

@Chaotic_cori also added to the controversial conversation to back up Demi’s post.

“Christians get to have almost every holiday modeled after their beliefs, they get to ‘spread the word’ ie. try to force others into their religion and if you say it’s not okay to do so they scream ‘ war on Christianity.’ Let people believe what they want. Not everyone HAS to believe in your God. (Not that it should matter but I actually consider myself a believer in God ((male or female)) and I still grasp this so grow up Karens).”

Despite the controversial reaction to her Sunday photos, the post still remains on her feed and has continued to receive mixed comments from her followers.

