Demi Burnett compares her autism discovery to a ‘cruel’ April Fools’ joke  

Demi Burnett comments on her autism during April Fools’ Day. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett went public with her autism diagnosis in February 2022.

Since revealing that she has autism, Demi has often used her platform to raise awareness about neurodivergence.

On April Fools’ Day, Demi made a controversial comparison between her autism discovery and the holiday dedicated to practical jokes. However, she later clarified her statement.

Demi Burnett explains why autism discovery felt like a ‘cruel’ joke

Demi Burnett shared yet another stunning skin-baring look on her Instagram, and the caption was equally eye-catching.

In the two photos, Demi mixed grunge with glam as she wore black platform boots, light baggy jeans, and a black bra covered only by an embellished top with sheer long sleeves showing off her toned physique.

Demi accessorized the look with a black purse, large black Chanel sunglasses, and chain embellishments attached to her blonde tresses.

Demi captioned the post, “Discovering I am autistic kinda feels like discovering my entire life has been one big giant cruel April fools joke.”

Before her followers could get themselves up in arms by assuming she was being negative about autism, Demi clarified the meaning behind her caption in the comment section of her post.

Demi wrote, “If caption confuses you: My life is so much better knowing I am autistic. I wish I knew sooner to have saved me a lot of dark times.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi Burnett calls autism discovery ‘the greatest revelation’

Another fan also shared their positive take about autism, writing, “It can also be the greatest revelation. I try not to let my autism define me but it’s also part of my identity.”

Demi agreed with the comment and responded, “it’s the greatest revelation!!!! But like why did I have to suffer for 27 years being told I was neurotypical when I wasn’t.”

Pic credit: @demi_not_lovato/Instagram

Demi’s comments clarify that the “cruel” joke she referenced stems from her finding out as an adult that she had autism when it would have helped her understand herself and navigate life more clearly had she known about her autism earlier.

Demi’s autism announcement came after the Bachelor Nation blonde posted vulnerable posts about her dark moments and mental health struggles. She became motivated to seek professional help, and doctors determined that she had autism.

While Demi wishes she could have known of her autism sooner, she continues to make the most of the information she now has about herself.

