Delaney Evans spills the tea on Below Deck Med experience, says crew was not accepting of her

Delaney is getting real about her time on Below Deck Med, even revealing if she would do it again.

Delaney Evans has spilled the tea on her Below Deck Mediterranean experience, even saying that she didn’t feel accepted by the Season 6 crew.

The new stew was put in quite a challenging situation from the moment she boarded Lady Michelle. With Lexi Wilson’s actions and Captain Sandy Yawn refusing to fire her, it forced chief stew Katie Flood to agree to bring on a fourth stew.

Tensions were already high with the interior crew, and adding Delaney to the mix didn’t diffuse the situation at all. As fans wait to find out if Katie keeps Delaney for the final two charters, Delaney is speaking out on her experience.

Delaney Evans spills tea on Below Deck Mediterranean experience

The redheaded beauty got real with fans during an Instagram Q&A about her stint on the hit Bravo yachting show. Several followers were simply gushing over Delaney and expressing their thoughts on the tough situation she was put in on Lady Michelle.

One user complimented Delaney on the way she handled herself on Below Deck Med and encouraged her never to change.

“Thank you. The experience wasn’t easy, to say the least. Glad I came out stronger because of it,” she wrote in response to the comment.

A fan also asked a question about how Delaney got involved with Below Deck Mediterranean.

“Below Deck actually found me, a casting agent reached out to me on Facebook in 2015, I think, and then different people from casting reached out over the years. I didn’t agree to an interview until this season. And wa’la Now here we are lol,” Delaney explained.

Delaney Evans says crew was not accepting of her on Below Deck Med

Another user point-blank asked Delaney if she felt accepted by the crew walking in mid-season. Delaney’s response was blunt and honest.

“Haha…ha ha. That’s gonna be a no from me dawg,” she replied.

Considering Katie tried to fire Delaney on day one for lack of experience and then Lexi bossed her around while literally doing nothing, it’s easy to see why Delaney didn’t feel like part of the team.

Even though Delaney’s experience was not the best, it hasn’t deterred her from wanting to be on another season or spin-off in the Below Deck family. She does have one request. Bravo needs to remember she works on deck and is a sailor.

Delaney Evans has shaken things up on Below Deck Med Season 6 for sure through no fault of her own. Hopefully, she will show up for the reunion show to share more of her story and not avoid it as Lexi plans on doing.

Do you think Delaney was given a fair chance?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.