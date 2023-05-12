Debbie’s son Julian says he’s taking her passport away after disastrous trip to Morroco

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers rejoiced when Debbie Aguero packed up her broad-rimmed hats and high-tailed it out of Morroco following a disastrous trip.

However, no one was happier to see the 67-year-old return home than her son, Julian, who warned her from the get-go that it was a bad idea, and now he’s taking away her passport.

Everyone saw the red flags when Debbie revealed she had been talking to 24-year-old Oussama for three years online and was planning to move to his country and marry him. Julian tried to warn her, but what does he know about true love?

If the 43-year age gap was the first red flag, the fact that Oussama was living as an artist in a third-world country could certainly count as another.

The only thing a starving artist wants to do is eat — through Debbie’s money, that is. Just kidding! Oussama had another plan — marry Debbie, move to the US, and sell his art for billions of dollars. And yes, we’ve seen his art, but it’s subjective, so we’re not going to judge.

The real problem is that Van Gogh Jr. forgot to tell Debbie about his plan until she arrived in Morroco.

Eventually, Oussama revealed his plan, but Debbie was not on board with that! So she told him, “Talk to the hand,” plopped on the only wide-brimmed hat that she didn’t pack in her suitcase and bid her young lover adieu forever.

Debbie Aguero’s son Julian is taking her passport away

Debbie’s son Julian welcomed his mom back to the US with open arms, and he was probably waiting to tell her, “I told you so.”

However, at least it’s over with, and Debbie is back home, even if it’s with a broken heart.

Julian shared a sweet photo with his mom, who had a mischievous smile on her face in the snap.

However, it was Julian who was up to something, writing in his Instagram caption, “Look who I found, I am taking the passport away!!”

Debbie is ready to face off with Oussama on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

Meanwhile, Debbie finally saw Oussama for the first time since she broke things off and left Morroco, and we’ll see that moment play out on the Tell All.

Let’s hope Oussama was ready because Debbie was eager to kick things off when she arrived at “the epicenter of temporary insanity!” to hash out the season.

“There’s a lot of things that can be stressful about today, number one, seeing Oussama,” Debbie confessed.

“I just wanna hear what he has to say, and then I’m gonna dissect those words,” said Debbie in the video as she got ready to see Oussama.

“You know, sometimes, Miss Debbie’s emotional, and I can’t help it. I might say some unkind things,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.