90 Day Fiance: Debbie’s son Julian is ‘done playing’ as he threatens revenge on Oussama

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Debbie Aguero‘s son, Julian, is ready to take action to protect his mom if necessary — even if that means traveling across the world.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Debbie’s son, Julian, made it clear that he wasn’t on board with his 67-year-old mom’s decision to uproot her life in the U.S. and move to Morocco to live with 24-year-old Oussama.

During one episode, Julian told his mom of Oussama, “This guy has blinded you. This guy has tricked you. Before you get married, I’m gonna find out what the hell is really going on because I know damn well he’s not doing it for love.”

As far as Julian was concerned, Oussama was 100 percent a catfish — Oussama is 43 years younger than his mom, lives in a third-world country, and has no job — all telltale red flags.

“When I found out that my mother was engaged to a 23 or 24-year-old Moroccan male, it made me sick to my stomach, and I thought it was a joke,” Julian confessed.

Fast forward to the present day, and wouldn’t you know it? Julian’s gut instincts were right. Oussama’s plan all along was to use Debbie to get to America, get his green card, and earn money.

Now, Julian is ready to defend his mom at all costs.

Debbie Aguero’s son Julian is ready to defend her, even if that means traveling to Morocco to deal with Oussama himself

In a recent post on his Instagram, Julian shared a photo of his passport with a pointed message in the caption.

“I am done playing, I got my passport if I got to go over there and get my mom, I am going place my size 12 boot in someone’s rear end!” the Georgia-based police officer wrote.

Although Julian isn’t supposed to reveal any spoilers, like his mom’s whereabouts or relationship status, many of his followers urged him to go to Morocco (assuming Debbie is still there) and bring her back to the States.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers applaud Julian’s efforts

“Yees you should get her back! ASAP,” wrote one Instagram user.

Guilherme Oliveira commented, “From what I saw in the previous episode he is already trying to manipulate her by apologizing, but he has already shown his true colors and we have already discovered what his true intentions are. 🚩”

Julian’s fans encouraged him to go get Debbie and bring her back to the U.S. Pic credit: @90_day_julian/Instagram

Many more headed to the comments of Julian’s post to encourage him to bring Debbie back to her home state of Georgia.

Are things finally over between Debbie and Julian?

Although Debbie isn’t supposed to provide any information about her relationship status either, she recently hinted that things are definitely over between herself and Oussama — shocker, right?

In a recent Instagram post, Debbie replied to a comment from a fan who told her not to let anyone — yes, she was talking about you, Oussama — “cast a shadow on her sunshine.”

“Thank you Deb, it’s been a surrealistic adventure for sure,” Debbie responded, adding, “I think my focus now will be helping others.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.