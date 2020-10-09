Deavan Clegg’s mom blames Jihoon Lee split on different cultures, says 90 Day Fiance couple split last year

The latest in the saga of Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee comes via her mother, Elicia Clegg. She claims that her daughter and son-in-law split last year and when pressed about why, she chalked it up to two very different cultures.

It all went down on YouTube during a live-streamed conversation with John Yates and Monica from All About The Tea.

Initially, Elicia said that she “will not be speaking about Deavan at all and will not be speaking of Drascilla at all.” That didn’t last long.

Elicia Clegg says ‘cultural differences’ did play a role in Deavan and Jihoon’s breakup

Elicia Clegg made it clear that the part of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that we are watching now in regard to Deavan and Jihoon’s relationship was filmed back in August 2019.

She then confirmed the timeline of their breakup, telling viewers that the 90 Day Fiance pair called it quits “the end of November – beginning of December 2019.”

While speaking about Jihoon and Deavan’s relationship, she was prompted by a question from Monica about why the two split up and if it was due to cultural differences.

“I think that cultural differences did cause them to split. It’s way different than just American culture and Korean culture. You also have Utah culture,” Elicia explained.

She explained Utah culture as “family around all the time. It’s centered around children. There’s no drinking around the children, it’s just fun stuff. Everything is focused on children and having fun here.”

“So to go from this fun family to over there where it’s geared toward like let’s say you are young 20s and want to party all of the time, that would be where you wanted to live,” Elicia explained. “But it’s more expensive to raise children over there because daycare is expensive, schools are expensive. The high rise buildings… they hate children.”

Jihoon misses Taeyang, Deavan moved on

At the end of August, it was revealed that Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee had split up. At the time, there were very few details.

It didn’t take long for the floodgates to open either, and details about the split coupled with claims made by both sides have come crashing out.

We soon learned that Deavan has already moved on to another man, Korean-American actor Topher Park. The two have been spending a lot of time together recently, even drawing criticism because the new guy posed for pictures while holding Taeyang and they were dressed the same.

Jihoon Lee recently spoke out about just that, taking aim at Deavan’s new boyfriend for acting like Taeyang’s dad. He also denied doing anything wrong to Drascilla while she was there.

Deavan told 90 Day Fiance fans that she fled South Korea because Jihoon did something “vile” to her daughter. Later, it was revealed that Deavan claims Jihoon ripped “three inches of hair” out of her head.

She claims that they are heading to court over it so she can’t reveal anything that hasn’t been shared yet. Neither Deavan nor Jihoon will be at the upcoming Tell All to discuss this mess as originally promised because TLC allegedly uninvited them.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns Sunday, October 11 at 8/7c on TLC.