90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg has retaliated after her estranged partner Jihoon Lee accused her daughter, Drascilla, of abusing their dog, Bam Bam.

Deavan took to Instagram to denounce the claims, referring to Jihoon as Drascilla’s “abuser.”

“I find it real disgusting that my daughter’s abuser is still speaking about her in his stories, making up lies to make my child look bad,” Deavan wrote.

“Yet you guys still look at him like an idol?” she continued addressing the fans that sided with Jihoon. “A 31-year-old man talking poorly and lying about a 5-year-old girl he abused. Yet you guys still don’t see it? Alright cool? Disappointed in humanity today.”

Jihoon’s claims against Drascilla

Jihoon and Deavan adopted a dog, Bam Bam, while they lived together in South Korea.

Many fans were concerned about what happened to the dog when they separated.

Jihoon explained that they gave Bam Bam to a new family before they separated because Deavan’s daughter, Drascilla, allegedly mistreated the dog.

“Bam Bam go to [a] new family January 18, 2020 because Little D beat Bam Bam,” Jihoon said on his Instagram story. “He lost a lot of hair and it wasn’t good for the baby’s trachea.”

“I’m sure people saw it. When D was streaming Live, Little D was throwing him away,” he continued.

Deavan’s abuse allegations

Deavan has previously had her own abuse allegations against Jihoon. She accused Jihoon and his parents, Hong Ju Lee and Jung Lee, of abusing her daughter, Drascilla.

Deavan confirmed that she moved back to America with Drascilla and she and Jihoon’s son, Taeyang in August.

She delved deeper into the details of the abuse after fans criticized her for moving on with her new boyfriend, Topher Park, so quickly.

“You don’t know what happened behind closed doors, you don’t know the type of evil that happened. I’m sick of being attacked and blamed and being told I’m [a] horrible person and I took my son away. You guys don’t know the half of it,” Clegg wrote in an Instagram comment on September 3. “My daughter is healing and I’m healing. Something bad happened that can never be forgiven. I’m done. I’m sick of the lies. I’m sick of pretending it’s OK. I’m done.”

In regards to the abuse, Deavan accused him of pulling out three inches of Drascilla’s hair among other instances.

Jihoon has vehemently denied the claims. He wrote on his Instagram story that the abuse allegations are lies and that there is no solid evidence proving that he or his parents harmed Drascilla in any way.

After the abuse allegations became public, both Deavan and Jihoon agreed to not appear for the Tell All, although Deavan did still get paid for it.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.