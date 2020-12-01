Deavan Clegg shows off biggest lips yet as 90 Day Fiance star undergoes another cosmetic procedure

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg has a brand new look and this time, her lips are bigger than ever.

She has taken to her Instagram story to show off her new lips and to talk about having the procedure done in a likely ad for Melanie, the woman who she sees in Las Vegas to get the work done.

In a car selfie, Devin showed off her oversized pouty lips, wearing pink lip gloss to make them pop.

“Obsessed with my new lips,” she wrote on the pic.

She also made sure to thank the aesthetician who performed the procedure

All in all, Deavan seems pleased with the result of her lip injections.

She also gave fans a look behind-the-scenes of her procedure.

In a separate video on her story, Deavan can be seen lying on a table as she gets her lips injected.

She reassured fans that she is doing alright after the procedure.

“For everyone asking me, no it doesn’t hurt just minor discomfort but so worth it!” she wrote on the video.

Deavan boosts her appearance after pregnancy rumors

Deavan has been flaunting her look as pregnancy rumors flood the Internet.

Many fans thought that she got pregnant with her new boyfriend Topher Park after one specific Instagram post.

She and Topher dressed up as characters from the Purge movies for Halloween. Topher wore a suit and tie while holding a Purge. Deavan also held a mask over her white babydoll dress.

“Deavan are you pregnant again or is that just the way the dress is?” the fan asked in the comment section.

Deavan responds, “I’m not its just the style of the dress.”

She has since posted numerous reminders on her Instagram story that she’s not pregnant.

“Noticed all the articles saying I’m pregnant… I’m not,” she writes on her story a couple of weeks after the post. “I’m not sure if this is considered body-shaming.”

“Friendly reminder that I’m not pregnant. Stop asking. It’s extremely rude [side eye emoji],” she wrotes on her birthday.

What Deavan has been up to since 90 Day Fiance?

Deavan initially appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way when she was dating South Korean native Jihoon Lee. Deavan had moved to South Korea so they could raise their son Taeyang together.

Even though they happily wed on the show, they have both claimed that they have split up for good.

She had claimed that Jihoon had abused her daughter, Drascilla. Jihoon has denied those claims.

She now lives in the United States and is happily dating her new boyfriend, Topher.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.