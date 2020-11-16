Deavan Clegg reminded fans that she’s not expecting after fans asked about her pregnancy on her birthday post.

Deavan uploaded a picture to celebrate her upcoming birthday. She shared that she spent the weekend celebrating with her new boyfriend Topher Park in snowy Park City.

“My birthday is tomorrow but this weekend has been a complete dream. thank you @hyu.nw,” she wrote in the caption, thanking Topher.

Fans left comments to praise Deavan and wish her a happy birthday.

“Lovely picture!!!!! happy birthday!!!!” one fan exclaims.

“Happy Birthday dear. I’m so glad that you found someone who treats you and the kids well. You deserve that,” another commented.

“You look stunning!!! And the place seems absolutely magical…He picked well!!! Happy birthday!!!” a third fan enthuses.

However, many fans saw the photo and thought she was pregnant.

“You’re pregnant?!” a fan account exclaimed.

“When are you due????” another fan asked.

“Congrats! How many months in are you?” a third weighed in.

Some fans’ comments about her alleged pregnancy were mean-spirited but other fans genuinely seemed excited and supportive of the pregnancy.

However, Deavan reminded fans through an Instagram story that she isn’t pregnant.

In the picture, she poses with her head resting on her index finger.

“Friendly reminder that I’m not pregnant. Stop asking. It’s extremely rude [side eye emoji],” she writes in a screenshot obtained by In Touch.

Deavan has previously expressed that she’s not pregnant

Deavan has previously expressed her frustration surrounding the pregnancy rumors.

Deavan posted a picture of herself posing in a yellow crop top and high-waisted jean skirt on her Instagram story in a screenshot obtained by 90 Day the Melanated Way.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “Noticed all the articles saying I’m pregnant… I’m not. I’m not sure if this is considered body-shaming.”

Her mother, Elicia Clegg, affirmed her message writing, “Thank you..she is not pregnant,” in the comments section of 90 Day the Melanated Way’s post.

How the pregnancy rumors started

The pregnancy rumors ignited from Deavan’s Halloween pictures.

Deavan and her boyfriend Topher posed as characters from The Purge. Topher wore a suit and black tie while Deavan wore a babydoll style, white dress.

Many fans thought she wore this style of dress to hide her baby bump.

“Deavan are you pregnant again or is that just the way the dress is?” the fan asked in the comment section.

Deavan responded, “I’m not its just the style of the dress.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.