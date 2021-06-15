Deavan Clegg may soon speak out on Jenelle Evans drama. Pic credit:@FamilyVanny/YouTube/ MTV

Former 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Deavan Clegg might just be biding her time before sharing her own story about Jenelle Evans and the drama surrounding the Girl S**t podcast.

There has been a lot said about what really happened with the now-debunked podcast that both reality TV stars were supposed to be producers on. However, it was alleged that Deavan found out about Jenelle’s past and that of her husband Dave Easton and didn’t want to be affiliated with her.

However, Jenelle has spoken out and most recently another member of the team has spoken out as well, but will Deavan ever share her side of the story?

Deavan Clegg says she might talk about Jenelle Evans drama

The TLC alum has not said much about the drama as she has recently been focusing on an upcoming documentary that she’s been promoting with boyfriend Topher.

However, people are waiting to hear her side of the story now that we’ve heard from not only Jenelle but another member of the podcast who spoke out in defense of the Teen Mom 2 star.

Deavan recently shared a post promoting her YoutTube channel but one follower was more interested in finding out when she planned to talk about the podcast drama.

“Will you be talking about what happen with [Jenelle] from Teen Mom and that Tik Tok girl?” asked the curious fan in the comment section. And she actually got a response from Deavan who shared that she might open up about the ordeal “when the time is right.”

Pic credit:@deavanclegg/Instagram

It’s not clear when the right time will be because the 23-year-old is going through a rough period right now. We just learned that Deavan is grieving after a recent miscarriage, as shared by her publicist Lindsay Feldman of BrandBomb Marketing.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has not commented about the pregnancy or miscarriage outside of the statement shared by her publicist. However, another Girl S**t podcast host recently spilled the news while giving her take on the drama.

Podcast host recently dished on the drama

Gabby Egan who was also picked to be a host on the podcast dropped a bombshell last week in a two-part video. She wanted to clear up some of the allegations made about Jenelle Evans and during her video, Gabby alleged that Deavan actually knew about Jenelle and Dave Easton’s dark past.

While trying to set the record straight Gabby also confirmed that Deavan had told them that she was pregnant and said she had messages to back things up.

Now that Gabby has spoken out and Jenelle has already shared her side of things, people are waiting for Deavan to share her side of the story once and for all.

