Deavan Clegg claims Topher Park is a better dad than Jihoon Lee, tells 90 Day Fiance fans ‘Don’t disrespect him’

Former 90 Day Fiance personality Deavan Clegg just can’t shake her haters.

In recent months, Deavan has made it clear that she’s doing her best to distance herself from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. After her marriage to her ex-husband, Jihoon Lee, imploded, Deavan did what she could to move on.

This included quickly moving on with a new boyfriend, Topher Park. Since they confirmed their relationship, the two haven’t been shy about their love.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

However, not all 90 Day Fiance fans are happy to see Deavan moving on and up from the show. In fact, many accuse the star of withholding her son, Taeyang, from seeing his father, Jihoon.

And after posting a series of Christmas photos of her and Topher with the kids, more followers came at Deavan for rubbing her new family in Jihoon’s face.

Deavan claps back at a fan who tells her to ‘take some responsibility’

Along with the Christmas photos, Deavan included the caption, “My crazy, silly, happy family. I’m so excited for Christmas! Excited to spend it with these amazing three.”

Unfortunately, what should have been a simple Christmas post, was complicated when a follower criticized Deavan for ever beginning her relationship with Jihoon.

“I am wondering why you even got involved into a culture you barely know anything about and it turns out it’s all Jihoon’s fault for everything he does. Even if it is, you should take some responsibility too. It takes two to [tango],” the follower wrote.

While the comment initially went unanswered, Deavan eventually decided that she couldn’t sit back and allow her followers to think it was all her fault.

She responded with a list of the measures she’s taken to take care of her family, along with some serious support for Topher.

“1. I do work and I support my children all by myself 2. All the fun culture things you saw on the show were my idea and brought to the producers, it’s called a story line. 3. This man cheated, abused, and never helped. I left for safety and sanity. 4. Chris [Topher] is a better father than my ex will ever be. So don’t disrespect him,” she snapped back.

Deavan says she’s ‘done’ with the hate

Deavan has received constant criticism from fans and followers in the past few months. Many accuse Deavan of keeping her 2-year-old son, Taeyang, from seeing his father.

Of course, Deavan vehemently denies this and recently ranted on her Instagram stories stating that Jihoon has blocked all communication with her.

In a separate post, Deavan also took aim at the haters who give her a hard time for being a young mother. She says that she has no regrets for deciding to keep her children and “I will never feel less of a mother because I became a mother young.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.