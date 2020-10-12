Deavan and Jihoon scenes missing as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returned with its midseason premiere after a hiatus, and fans quickly noticed Deavan Clegg and her husband Jihoon were missing.

However, a teaser for the next episode reveals the couple is still together in the series, although the mother of two has gone public with a new man.

Since filming these episodes, their relationship has taken a turn for the worse. Deavan has accused Jihoon and his parents of child abuse, among other claims.

The former couple, who have gone back and forth on social media, continue to make accusations against each other. Jihoon has denied all allegations of abuse, and he claims he has not seen his son.

Deavan reportedly flew to America with the help of 90 Day Fiance network TLC after the abuse allegations.

TLC has not released a statement on the matter, but they uninvited the couple to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All episodes.

Therefore, it is unlikely that the series or TLC will directly address the legal matters. In the meantime, on 90 Day Fiance: The Other way, the couple is making wedding plans.

Deavan says she wants a big wedding

Although the couple didn’t appear in the midseason premiere, we got a preview. Devan seemingly asked for a big wedding to symbolize their legal marriage.

“Me and Jihoon officially got married on paper, but I still want to have this big wedding,” she said.

In the teaser, Deavan looked disappointed when she found out the marriage ceremony is only one hour. 90 Day Fiancé Fans were confused at the 23-year-old’s request for a lavish wedding considering their relationship problems.

In previous episodes, financial issues appeared to be the catalyst in their arguments. Deavan slammed Jihoon for not securing a full-time job and complained that the first apartment they shared when she arrived in South Korea was too small for kids Taeyang and Drascilla.

Last time we saw the couple, Jihoon gave his wife all of his savings to reassure her about his ability to provide for their family while staying in South Korea.

Deavan asks Jihoon if he cheated

In a teaser for the next episode, Deavan asked Jihoon directly if he was having an affair.

“Are you cheating on me?” she asked pointedly.

It is unclear why the American reality TV star was suspicious, with some fans wondering if she was looking for an excuse to end the relationship.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans suggested Jihoon on social media that he was too lazy to maintain an affair.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Season 2, Episode 16 synopsis claims Deavan and Jihoon make a “big move.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.