Jihoon Lee is starting fresh after Deavan Clegg split as 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way takes a break

Jihoon Lee has certainly been going through a lot of ups and downs these past few months.

We’ve seen it all play out on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and also on social media.

The South Korean native has recently had his family torn apart as news of his split with Deavan Clegg hit the blogs.

Although the breakup hasn’t yet played out yet on the show, we saw it coming from a mile away.

Deavan and her mom Elicia have blamed the 29-year-old for pretty much everything that went wrong in the couple’s relationship.

One particular incident involving Deavan’s daughter Drascilla really sent fans into a tizzy.

The little girl ran away from the group during a family outing and refused to listen– despite everyone calling for her to stop.

Jihoon immediately bolted after the child but the women focused their anger on him and blamed him for Drascilla running away.

Fans were simply not having it and they bashed Clegg and her mom for their poor treatment of Jihoon.

Deavan has since tried to explain her behavior on social media but fans are just not buying it.

Furthermore, we already know the couple has broken up and Deavan has already moved on to another relationship.

It’s all been a lot for Jihoon to deal with but now he’s trying to make a fresh start.

Jihoon is moving on up

It seems that Jihoon is trying to move on with his life.

And the first thing on the agenda is moving out of the apartment he once shared with Deavan Clegg.

He recently shared some photos on Instagram showing fans that he’s leaving.

In the photos, we see a moving van packed with household appliances and we also see outside images of the sky rise apartment.

It’s not clear where Jihoon is moving to next, but it certainly seems like a good idea to vacate the home that holds so many memories of his now broken family.

Jihoon gets support from fans

Now that Jihoon is moving, this may complicate things even more with his estranged wife.

She recently revealed on Instagram that Jihoon has blocked all communication with her–he has also confirmed this in a recent post.

And now that he’s moving out of their apartment, she won’t know where to find him if she returns to South Korea either.

Meanwhile, Jihoon has been getting tons of fan support after he posted the pictures.

“Jihoon💙 Rooting for your happiness from California❣ Have a safe move and stay health,” said one fan.

“New start… You need to be happy,” responded another IG user. Someone also posted, “Congrats Jihoon!! We’re excited to see your fresh start. Everyone deserves one.”

For now, Jihoon can take a break all the drama as the TLC show is currently on hiatus.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After returns on October 11 at 8/7c on TLC.