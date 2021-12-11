Dean Unglert looks ‘so good’ in new video — Caelynn Miller Keyes shows off his new look

Caelynn Miller Keyes shared a video, and Bachelor in Paradise fans are going nuts over Dean Unglert’s new look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Caelynn Miller Keyes recently shared a video of herself and longtime partner Dean Unglert, and now, Bachelor Nation is in a frenzy.

Bachelor in Paradise fans have loved Caelynn and Dean since they got together on Season 6 of BIP, but lately, they’ve often complained about Dean’s look. It seems that Bachelor franchise fans weren’t in love with Dean’s long hair or his big bushy mustache.

But now, those who couldn’t deal with the way Dean kept himself are going gaga over the BIP star’s new look now that he’s cut his hair and cleaned up his face a bit.

Caelynn Miller Keyes shares Disney Welcome to Earth video

On Instagram, Caelynn Miller Keyes shared a video of herself and Dean Unglert as she made the “Mickey Mouse ears” logo with a lightsaber. The post was captioned, “Lizzie and Gordo 🖤” referring to the cute couple from Lizzie McGuire.

But that’s not what fans were focused on when they hit play.

Instead, many were focused on Dean’s hair, or the lack of hair, and couldn’t stop talking about how handsome he looks.

See for yourself:

Bachelor Nation reacts to Dean’s new hair

Bachelor Nation was quick to weigh in on Dean’s new look, with nearly everyone delighted to see that he cut his hair. There was plenty of fire emojis, hearts, and smiles in the comments.

One commenter wrote, “‘If you don’t love me at my worst then you don’t deserve me at my best’ — Dean cuts his hair and goes back to hot Dean 😮.”

Another wrote, “Looks great! Now to shave that stache tho!”

Yet another commenter wrote, “The short hair is back! Love to see it. You guys look so good! 🔥”

Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

So far, Caelynn hasn’t shared her reaction to Dean’s new look. If we had to guess, we’re betting that she loves it too, though.

Recently, Dean opened up about future wedding plans, or rather, if there would be any, with Caelynn. He shared that if she wants to get engaged, that she’ll have to do the proposing.

The pair who recently said goodbye to their beloved dog are one of Bachelor in Paradise’s best love stories, having come back together after leaving the show in Season 6.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.