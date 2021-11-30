Dean Unglert says Caelynn Miller-Keyes should propose to him if she wants to get married

Dean Unglert wants to go an untraditional route when it comes to getting engaged. Pic credit: ABC

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have always moved at an untraditional pace in their relationship and it seems like getting engaged will be no different.

Recently, Dean revealed that marriage could be in the near future for the Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 couple, however, Caelynn will likely be the one getting down on one knee and popping the question.

Dean Unglert wants Caelynn Miller-Keyes to propose to him

Dean and Caelynn sparked up a relationship on Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 and had plenty of ups and downs. Caelynn was eager to make a relationship with Dean work, even despite their drastic differences and Dean living in his vehicle in order to travel.

Dean broke up with Caelynn on the island, only to return and convince Caelynn to leave paradise with him. Surprisingly, Dean and Caelynn defied the odds and have remained in a relationship to this day.

The couple has celebrated plenty of milestones including anniversaries and moving in together, and now people are curious if marriage is the next step for them.

Dean has often been vocal about being against the formality of marriage, while Caelynn seems to really like the idea of becoming husband and wife. Caelynn’s desire to be married is part of why Dean thinks Caelynn should be the one to take the initiative and propose.

On the podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating, hosted by Dean and Jared Haibon, Dean provided an update on where he and Caelynn stand on marriage.

Dean recalled being asked if he and Caelynn have said “I do” yet while attending former Bachelor Ben Higgins’ wedding.

Dean shared, “As far as the government’s concerned, no, but as far as our hearts are concerned, yes.”

He then shared about Caelynn’s response, saying, “Then Caelynn leans over and she goes, ‘We’ll be engaged by 2022, trust me’ or ‘in 2022’ or something like that. I don’t know if she’s speaking for me or if she’s saying that she’s going to propose to me.”

Dean then revealed that he has been upfront on his stance on proposing, stating, “I’ve made it pretty clear to her. I was like, ‘If you really want to get married, you should be the one proposing to me’ so I think she’s got something in the works for that which I think is pretty cool.”

Dean and Caelynn’s relationship may become more ‘formal’ in 12-13 months

It seems Dean will only be open to getting engaged if Caelynn proposes or if they do a dual proposal together. Dean also expressed that one of the negatives to attending so many weddings is that it gives girlfriends wedding fever.

Dean expressed, “Maybe we can do, like, a dual thing. I guess it’s kind of one of the negatives about going to all of these weddings is it gets your girlfriend in a mood to get married. I guess give us 12 months, 12-13 months and we’ll have something more formal on the books.”

While Dean might think moving towards marriage is a negative due to their already established commitment to one another, he does seem to believe they will likely be engaged in the upcoming months. Time will tell what Caelynn may have planned for their untraditional proposal.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.