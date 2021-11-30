Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes share their devastation over the loss of their dog

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes mourn their beloved pet. Pic credit: ABC

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes have been through a lot in their relationship and they are now having to process the loss of their beloved dog, Pappy.

Dean and Caelynn have had Pappy for nearly two years and recently had to say goodbye to their adorable pet.

In a shared statement, Dean and Caelynn expressed their sadness, sentiment, and gratitude for Pappy in a heartfelt post.

Dean and Caelynn spent nearly two years with Pappy

Almost two years ago, Dean and Caelynn agreed to foster Pappy together after moving, and it was Dean’s first time fostering.

Eventually, the couple fell so in love with Pappy that they agreed to adopt him and shared tons of cute photos and videos providing a peek into their happy life with Pappy. Even just a few days ago, Caelynn shared a Thanksgiving post that featured her cradling Pappy in her arms.

Dean had been vocal about how Pappy wasn’t the easiest pet due to his health complications and old age but that only made Dean and Caelynn more determined to give Pappy a fulfilling life in his final years.

Agreeing to adopt an older pet, Dean and Caelynn knew their time with Pappy would be limited and Dean expressed his awareness that saying goodbye would be difficult. Sadly, today was the dreaded day they’d have to say goodbye.

In Dean and Caelynn’s post, they shared a video that featured a collection of clips from Pappy’s life along with Top Petty’s song Wildflowers playing in the background. The clips included Pappy running through a grassy field in slow motion, sleeping, relaxing, cuddling, hopping around, and genuinely loving life.

Dean and Caelynn reflect on Pappy’s final moments

Dean and Caelynn’s statement vulnerably expressed how hard it was to lose Pappy.

The caption read, “today was one of the hardest days of our lives. today our sweet little man left our earth. he took his final breaths in the arms of his loving mother. we weren’t there for the beginning, or the middle of his life. but we were there for what we believe to be the most important part; the end. the joy he brought into our lives will remain with us until we crossover ourselves only to be reunited with him. and we like to think the joy we brought into his was the cherry on top of a life filled with love.”

The final part of the caption elegantly declared how Pappy was perfect to Dean and Caelynn, stating, “as it’s been written about this song, ‘some things are born into this world perfect and simply remain that way.’ that’s Pappy. that’s all dogs.”

Rest in peace, Pappy.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.