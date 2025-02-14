Deadliest Catch star Captain Wild Bill shares positive cancer update

Captain ‘Wild’ Bill Wichrowski, known for his role on Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch, has provided an encouraging update on his battle with prostate cancer.

In a recent statement, he shared that his treatment regimen, which includes the implantation of radioactive seeds and hormone therapy, has yielded positive results.

“Happy to say numbers are great,” he remarked, indicating a significant improvement in his health.

Wichrowski elaborated on the challenges associated with hormone therapy, noting that the intentional reduction of testosterone levels to near zero has presented certain side effects.

He acknowledged that while this aspect of treatment is necessary, it comes with its own set of difficulties.

He reflected on his experience, “I have always felt 10-15 years younger than my age… Feels like the clock has caught up. Maybe small price to pay.”

Wild Bill revealed his cancer battle on Deadliest Catch

The captain’s journey with prostate cancer became public during the Season 19 finale of Deadliest Catch, where he disclosed his diagnosis.

Despite medical advice to commence immediate treatment, Wichrowski chose to continue his fishing endeavors, demonstrating his dedication to his profession. He expressed his determination by stating, “I’m going to keep going until I actually can’t.”

Throughout his treatment, Wichrowski has emphasized the importance of regular health check-ups, especially for those experiencing potential symptoms of prostate issues.

He urged, “If you have symptoms, get checked,” highlighting the serious nature of early detection in effectively managing and treating cancer.

Fans offer Wild Bill support during his cancer battle

The Deadliest Catch community has rallied around Captain Wild Bill, offering an outpouring of support and well-wishes. Fans have taken to social media platforms to share their delight at the news.

“So happy to hear things are going well for you. Wonderful you shared your experience. If it inspires even one person to be pro-active about health care, good on you!”

Another added, “Glad to hear Capt Wild Bill lets go fishing !!”

As of now, Wichrowski appears to be in good spirits, frequently sharing updates and photos of his activities, including travels and social gatherings.

In a July 2024 Facebook post, he acknowledged the support of his girlfriend, writing, “She keeps me in line. Put up with a lot in the last few months.”

Captain Wild Bill’s openness about his health journey inspires many. Fans are hopeful he will return to the series with his health intact.

Deadliest Catch is currently on hiatus.