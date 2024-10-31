Deadliest Catch star Captain Wild Bill’s cancer update revealed

Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski, a star on Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch, revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis during the Season 19 finale.

This announcement left fans concerned about his health and future on the show.

Season 20 of the show, which premiered on June 11, 2024, recently concluded. Much of the attention centered around Captain Keith Colburn’s cardiac event.

This health scare became one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

Wichrowski openly documented his battle with prostate cancer.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite his doctor’s recommendation for immediate treatment, he chose to continue fishing, stating, “I’m going to keep going until I actually can’t.”

His journey was featured throughout the season, highlighting his resilience and determination to inspire others facing similar challenges.

Cancer couldn't conquer Bill's spirit, or stop him from fearlessly taking on the Bering Sea 🌊



The new season of #DeadliestCatch premieres Tuesday, June 11 at 8p on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/ruluEsyyyP — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) June 3, 2024

Captain Wild Bill hands over the F/V Summer Bay after cancer revelation

During his treatment, Wichrowski temporarily handed over the F/V Summer Bay command to his trusted crew member, Landon Cheney.

This transition allowed him to focus on his health while ensuring the vessel’s operations continued smoothly.

Recently, the Deadliest Catch Facebook page shared an update in which Wichrowski discussed undergoing a procedure to implant a device that eliminates cancer cells.

Post-surgery, Wichrowski has been active on social media, sharing photos and updates about his travels and social engagements, indicating a positive outlook during his recovery.

In July 2024, he posted a photo with his partner, acknowledging her support during his health struggles, writing in the caption, “She keeps me inline. Put up with a lot last few months.”

Wild Bill stays silent on cancer in recent updates

As of October 2024, Wichrowski has not provided specific updates regarding his cancer treatment’s progress. However, his active lifestyle and engagement with fans suggest a favorable recovery trajectory.

While he has stepped back from his captain duties on Deadliest Catch to prioritize his health, fans and colleagues are optimistic about his potential return to the series in future seasons.

In 2010, Wichrowski joined Deadliest Catch, captaining vessels like the F/V Summer Bay, F/V Cape Caution, and F/V Kodiak. Known for his hard work and honesty, he has become a fan favorite on the show.

Wichrowski’s openness about his diagnosis and treatment has raised awareness about prostate cancer, encouraging viewers to prioritize their health and seek regular medical check-ups.

Fans continue to express their support and well-wishes on his social media platforms. They eagerly await further updates on his health and hope for his return to the helm of Summer Bay.