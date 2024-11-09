Deadliest Catch fans learn the fate of the F/V North American

Fans of Deadliest Catch recently learned about the fate of the F/V North American.

The vessel captured attention during its brief but memorable appearance in Season 4 of the show in 2008.

Sixteen years later, this iconic 91-foot crab fishing vessel, captained by Sten Skaar, made headlines again after sinking in May 2024.

The latest season of Deadliest Catch featured intense competition among captains navigating the challenges of the Alaskan crab fishing season.

Notable events included Captain Keith Colburn battling severe health issues, which added emotional weight to the high-stakes crab quota chase.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The season wrapped up with dramatic confrontations and unexpected weather that tested the resilience of the entire fleet.

The emergency response to F/V North American sinking

According to reports from The Maritime Executive, the North American was found partially submerged at a dock in the Lake Washington Ship Canal in Seattle. The Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound received an emergency call around 7:30 a.m., leading to swift action by Seattle Fire crews.

Responders quickly deployed a containment boom to prevent potential fuel pollution, and a dive team worked diligently to seal vents and minimize fuel leakage. A secondary boom was also installed to ensure further containment.

At the time of its sinking, the North American could carry up to 32,500 gallons of diesel.

However, it remained unclear how much fuel was on board when the incident occurred. Fortunately, no reports indicated wildlife harm, and containment efforts appeared successful.

‘Close friend’ connected to F/X North American deckhand reveals all

Nearly six months later, on November 6, an update surfaced on the Deadliest Catch subreddit. A close friend of the family managing the vessel detailed the investigation’s findings: a leak in one of the double-bottom tanks on the port side had triggered the catastrophe.

This tank, typically used for fuel storage, began leaking water during the tendering season, leading to water flooding the engine room through a cracked bulkhead connected to the shaft alley.

The financial burden to repair the North American proved insurmountable. Insurance declared the vessel a total loss, and the family could not afford the significant repair costs required to restore it. In the heartfelt post, the friend expressed deep appreciation for the support Captain Sten Skaar and the crew received from the Deadliest Catch community.

“Unfortunately, the two of us are going to have to move on from the North American,” the post read. “As much as it is a family legacy boat and a beautiful boat, we don’t have much of an option; the finances just are not there.”

Pic credit: Clam70/r/deadliestcatch

Comments on the thread indicated that the vessel had been listed for sale through Dock Street Brokers.

The original poster speculated that the North American might have already been sold to a corporation outside the U.S., as they received few updates after the insurance company took ownership.

One significant challenge cited was the prohibitive cost of shipyard work, making any potential restoration an impractical endeavor.

The news marks the end of an era for a vessel that not only served as a symbol of the rigorous and perilous world of crab fishing but also held deep personal significance for those involved with its storied past.

Deadliest Catch is currently streaming on Max or the Discovery GO app.