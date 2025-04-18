David Toborowsky threatens to sue 90 Day Fiancé troll over claims he abandoned his kids

David Toborowsky is often lovable and easy-going until you say something about his kids.

One critic found that out the hard way when he accused the 90 Day Fiance star of abandoning his three oldest children.

David threatened a lawsuit against the social media troll as others came to his defense in the comments.

The dad of four has been posting daily photos of his youngest daughter, Minthira, who was born a few weeks ago.

After a difficult journey to pregnancy over the past few years, David’s wife, Annie Suwan, gave birth to their first child together in March in her home country of Thailand.

Since then, the proud parents have captured and shared every moment with their newborn.

David Toborowsky threatens lawsuit against social media troll

It all started when the 90 Day Fiance star posted a photo of Minthira on Facebook, and one troll took things too far.

“Omg STOP 🛑 you abandoned your own children that are grown and now this…sick old pedofile,” wrote the Facebook user.

David didn’t let the nasty comment slide, and quickly responded, threatening legal action against the woman.

“Stephanie Hide STFU and the next time you slander me I can and will sue you so either that said get off MY page before you find out what it means economically,” he responded.

David also got backup from his Facebook followers, with one commenter responding, “Who do you think you are? Ignorant fool.”

Another asked the troll, “Why are you on his page then if you don’t approve?”

David responds to a Facebook troll. Pic credit: David Toborowsky/Facebook

David had a rocky relationship with his three older kids

David has three adult kids, Ashley, Jacob, and Brittani, from his first marriage, and he’s had a very tumultuous relationship with them over the years.

His daughter, Ashley, had been very vocal about her dad’s absence when David and Annie first appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

She accused the 54-year-old of abandoning her and her siblings, which is likely why the Facebook commenter made those claims.

Things might have seemingly improved between David and his three older kids because he recently shared baby photos of them on Instagram, noting he was proud to be their dad.

“I feel so blessed to have 4 amazing children Ashley (35 Brittani 34 Jacob 25 and Minthira 2weeks,” he captioned the post.

“I consider myself the luckiest man on earth they are all so amazing in their own ways and I am so proud,” he added.

David’s three kids haven’t met their newest sibling, Minthira, in person because she’s still in Thailand with her parents.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.