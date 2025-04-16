David Toborowsky suggests where Loren Allen’s money is going after latest broke post

Loren Allen is penniless and wants everyone to know it.

The former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member recently passed his CDL (commercial driver’s license) exam to become a truck driver.

However, he claims he can’t get to work because he doesn’t have the money to pay for his license.

Loren announced the news on Instagram earlier this week, uploading a photo of a tractor-trailer with several emojis, including laughing faces, red hearts, and a flag of the Philippines.

“Passed my final But I can’t afford my license from the DMV to go to work tomorrow,” he wrote over the image.

In the caption, set to the tune Into the Groove by Madonna and geotagged at GreenTree Hotel Phoenix West, Loren added, “Never ending pit of reality comes full circle.”

Loren Allen‘s post soon caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance blogger Shabooty, who reposted the image, spicing it up with a photoshopped pic of Loren wearing a trucker hat.

In the accompanying caption, Shabooty wrote, “Omg… if you listen to my podcast you know via my reporting that Loren is now homeless again and he was in school to be a truck driver / get his CDL license.”

“Now in true Loren fashion, he managed to pass his exam to get his commercial drivers license EXCEPT he can’t afford to pay the DMV for the issuing of the license, rofl, so now he can’t even work. This would ONLY happen to Loren,” the post continued.

David Toborowsky takes aim at Loren Allen

Shabooty’s followers weighed in in the comments section of their post, with most 90 Day Fiance fans pleading with Loren to get his life together.

One comment came from a fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member, David Toborowsky, who took aim at Loren with a sardonic remark about his lack of cash.

David hinted that Loren’s contracting STDs and thereby requiring treatment for the highly contagious infections are the reason he’s broke.

“If it wasn’t spending money on clinics and antibiotics he would have plenty of cash,” David wrote.

David weighed in on Loren’s financial woes. Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

Loren says he posted about his financial woes because ‘people asked me to’

In Loren’s original post, he received questions and suggestions from his fans and critics.

As he explained, the cost for his CDL license is $150.

Since Loren said he didn’t have $150 to get to work the next day, one of his fans suggested he do a GoFundMe.

“I have 1 for the Philippines,” Loren replied.

When the same Instagram user asked for Loren’s CashApp and commented that his fans could send money his way, he provided his CashApp handle and claimed that the purpose of his post was not to get any money from anyone.

According to Loren, people asked him to post about his situation.

“But I don’t expect to get any money,” he wrote. “I’m just explaining my situation because people asked me to post it.”

Loren says people asked him to post about not getting his CDL. Pic credit: @lorenmallen/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus on TLC.