Loren Allen blasted by 90 Day Fiance fans for latest money-making scheme

Loren Allen continues to be one of the least liked 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members of all time, for good reason!

The polarizing new reality star (and by star, we mean he’s on TV, so don’t come for us) has been the topic of discussion many times as Season 10 plays out on TLC.

When you think things can’t be more shocking with Loren, he continues to up the ante.

Our jaws dropped when Loren admitted to Faith that he only had $46 to his name upon arrival in the Philippines upon arrival in the Philippines.

Viewers were outraged when he admitted that he traveled to see his transgender girlfriend while dealing with a contagious sexually transmitted disease.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He also admitted to being jobless and homeless, and it was learned that Loren had a couple of kids back home that he wasn’t taking care of.

Now, Loren has angered 90 Day Fiance fans even more by sharing his latest plan to make some extra money—and it doesn’t involve getting an actual job.

Loren Allen is selling his autograph

In his latest TikTok video, Loren starts with a chipper “hello!” as Loren tells his followers, “So I got a few requests for something, so I went ahead, and I’m gonna start doing it.”

Then, Loren introduced himself with a list of nicknames that he probably should be embarrassed about, including “gonorrhea boy” in reference to the STD he took to the Philippines with him.

Perhaps he thinks he’s a real celebrity because his latest endeavor involves a plan to make money off his autograph.

Loren explained that he had printed off hundreds of AI-generated “mini pictures” he planned to sign and sell for five bucks each.

He explained that he’s not selling the pictures because “that’s illegal,” but he is selling his signature, which is perfectly legal.

But who on Earth would want them? It turns out a few people actually do. Others are amazed at how far Loren will go to avoid getting an actual job.

90 Day Fiance fans react to Loren Allen’s latest plan

While there is plenty of hate in Loren’s comment section, it seems he has a bit of support, too. In a sampling of comments, they range from those telling him they want “0” autographs to others asking how to order one.

Loren is willing to make deals. Pic credit: @lorenmallen/TikTok

One commenter told Loren, “the order may have been overkill bud” about how many AI photos he ordered for this project.

Another suggested that these autographs are worth more like 50 cents, not five dollars.

It seems Loren may have ordered too many photos. Pic credit: @lorenmallen/TikTok

Yet another asked Loren if he does “bulk discounts,” and it turns out he does.

In response to someone suggesting this would be a “serious money maker,” Loren admitted that he’ll “make like no money.”

Loren admits he’s not getting rich off autographs. Pic credit: @lorenmallen/TikTok

But it turns out that Loren has sold some autographs. He told another follower that he’s sold 25 so far.

It turns out Loren has sold a few autographs. Pic credit: @lorenmallen/TikTok

That would bring in a whopping $125. But considering the cost of printing all those pictures and paying for shipping and envelopes, he probably hasn’t made an actual profit yet.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.