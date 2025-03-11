David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan ask for ‘continued prayers’ in baby update

Annie Suwan and her husband, David Toborowsky, are in Thailand eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child together.

However, the 90 Day Fiance couple recently posted a baby update asking their fans for prayers.

Annie noted in her post that she was scared and nervous after her latest hospital visit.

It seems their baby girl will be making her grand arrival a bit earlier than anticipated.

Four days ago, David noted that Annie’s due date was eight days away.

Earlier this month, he also revealed that his wife was set to give birth on March 14 but that date has changed.

During the couple’s recent visit to the doctor, they learned Annie was ready to give birth.

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky’s baby girl is almost here

Annie posted a photo from the hospital clad in a pink medical gown while standing beside David as they posed for the snap.

The room was decorated with pink and white balloons and a welcome baby sign behind Annie’s bed.

She shared more details in the Instagram caption, writing, “Baby update: we are asking for your continued prayers.”

“Tonight Dr. admitted me to the hospital and tomorrow morning Thai time we will meet her! Scared, excited, and nervous, but all will be fine; I got it,” she added.

David posted the same photo on his Instagram page with more details about their visit to the doctor, sharing that Annie will be doing a C-section.

This follows a previous post where the 90 Day Fiance star told his Instagram followers that they were waiting to find out whether the doctor would induce labor or if Annie would need to have a C-section.

This will be the 90 Day Fiance couple’s first child together

It’s been a rough road to pregnancy for Annie and David, who’ve opened up about their difficult fertility journey over the years.

However, in 2024, after a successful IVF treatment, the couple announced Annie’s pregnancy.

This will be Annie and David’s first child together, but the 56-year-old TLC star is already a dad to three adult kids.

A few months ago, the couple left the U.S. for Annie’s home country of Thailand, where their baby will be born and hold dual citizenship.

They have been sharing updates with their social media followers every step of the way, and now everyone is waiting eagerly for the arrival of their baby girl.

