David and Annie pose with ‘great guy’ Jihoon Lee and the comments are in shambles

David Toborowsky and his wife Annie Suwan are getting heat on social media after posting a photo with Jihoon Lee.

The couple recently jetted off to South Korea, the home country of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum.

We hardly see much of Jihoon following his split from Deavan Clegg, who moved back to the U.S. with their son Taeyang years ago.

However, TLC fans are less than thrilled to see Jihoon back in the spotlight after he met up with David and a pregnant Annie during their trip.

David posted a group photo with Jihoon on social media, calling him a “great guy,” and now the comment section of his post is in shambles.

It’s no secret that Jihoon hasn’t been present in his son’s life and he’s been getting a lot of heat for that, so David’s comment didn’t sit well with some people.

Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky pose with ‘great guy’ Jihoon Lee

Annie and David met up with Jihoon at the Westin Josun Hotel in Seoul, and they snapped a photo to mark the occasion.

The photo showed a pregnant Annie cradling her baby bump, with David standing beside her and a stern-looking Jihoon on his left.

Annie’s sister, who’s accompanied the couple on their trip to Asia, is also included in the photo.

David posted the image on Facebook, writing, “So glad to catch up with Jihoon here in Seoul. What a great guy he is. @annie_suwan_toborowsky.”

However, his Facebook fans weren’t in agreement with David’s opinion of Jihoon.

90 Day Fiance fans bash Jihoon Lee on social media

90 Day Fiance fans took to Facebook to comment on David’s post and they had plenty to say about Jihoon, who’s been keeping a low profile on social media for quite some time.

Most of the criticism aimed at the Korean native referenced his relationship or lack thereof with his son.

“Did he forget he has a son?” one commenter bluntly asked.

“Never have time with his son,” added someone else.

A 90 Day Fiance fan reasoned, “Jihoon used to be good…then he dipped and never contacted about his son, who was battling cancer. That’s sad af.”

Another added, “I love strong fathers who are present in their children’s lives… especially when they’re battling cancer! That’s my two cents.”

One sarcastic Facebook user exclaimed, “Wow, what a great guy. He never paid a dime in child support.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.