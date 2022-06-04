90 Day Fiance viewers urge Jihoon Lee to go and visit his son Taeyang amid his cancer diagnosis

Fans are urging Jihoon Lee to get in contact with his son Taeyang following his recent cancer diagnosis. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee has been receiving an outpour of urgency from fans wishing that he would check on his son Taeyang.

Deavan Clegg recently revealed that their son Taeyang has been diagnosed with leukemia.

Fans wish that Jihoon would put his differences with Deavan aside and check on his son

Fans have taken to the comment section of one of his recent Instagram posts to relay some advice to Jihoon.

Jihoon has been very quiet about the recent diagnosis of his son, whereas Deavan has been very vocal.

Deavan now has two children that have severe illnesses. Yet, Jihoon still has not put his and Deavan’s differences aside to check up on Taeyang and ensure that his son is comfortable, or even ask if there is anything he can do. Instead, Jihoon is busy posing for Instagram.

Fans did not take a liking to Jihoon’s actions and were very vocal about it.

Some fans were very hopeful about Jihoon and believed that he would do the right thing and be there for his son.

One fan commented, “Hi Jihoon, I don’t know what happened behind closed doors. I only know you must love your son, and the news of his illness is horrible, and he needs you.”

“I really hope and wish you are able to be there for him. Fight for him to stand by his side. (Strong arm emoji). Wish you, your parents, and everyone who loves your little fighter a lot of strength. (Four-leaf clover emoji, prayer hands emoji).”

Pic credit: @jihoonlee90ty/Instagram

Some fans believe that it is Deavan’s fault for Jihoon not taking accountability and checking up on their son.

One fan said, “We’ve only heard her side of the story… he had to go through her to speak with/ have anything to do with his son.. we know how she feels about him.”

“Do you think she made it easy for him to stay in his son’s life….especially living in different countries?”

Pic credit: @jihoonlee90ty/Instagram

Some fans remained hopeful for Jihoon to do the right thing, others were simply disgusted by his behavior

Some fans were harsher towards Jihoon as they thought he should be doing more for his son, especially after his diagnosis, and hash out any issues he has with Deavan.

Another fan commented, “Get yourself off insta and go see your sick child. No matter what happened, it’s your son.”

Pic credit: @jihoonlee90ty/Instagram

An additional fan commented, “I followed your story on 90 Day Fiance. Whatever the differences between you and your son’s mother, your son is the innocent party. I just read he was diagnosed with leukemia…Man the hell up and make yourself present!”

Pic credit: @jihoonlee90ty/Instagram

Hopefully, Jihoon will take some of the advice from fans and finally contact his son, but fans will have to be on the lookout to see if it ever happens.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.