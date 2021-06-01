Darcey & Stacey spoiler: Are Georgi and Darcey still together ahead of Season 2

Darcey and Georgi’s relationship looks like it will be turbulent on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, so fans are wondering if they are still together. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Darcey and Georgi’s relationship will become very turbulent in Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey, leaving viewers to wonder if they are still together today.

Darcey has a tendency to create problems where there are none and she did this in her past failed relationships. The trailer for Season 2 makes it seem like she hasn’t changed her ways, which has led to speculation on her and Georgi’s relationship status.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming season shows Darcey freaking out about what she perceives is false love from Georgi, which got viewers questioning their relationship. The clip also shows Georgi sitting down to talk with Darcey’s ex-boyfriend Jesse which could spell trouble.

Based on Stacey, Georgi, and Darcey’s daughter Aniko’s Instagram it looks like the whole family is currently vacationing together in Miami, so it’s safe to say that they are still together.

If Georgi is in the same place as Aniko and Stacey, it’s safe to say that Darcey is also there.

Georgi is vacationing in the same place as Aniko and Stacey

Georgi posted a video of sweeping views from what looked like a hotel room. There were no voices in the background but the view was recognizable.

Aniko posted a video of the exact same view from what appeared to be the same place as Georgi, and she geotagged it as the Fountainbleu Hotel in Miami Beach.

Stacey also posted a video of a similar locale to Georgi and Aniko, leading fans to believe they were all in the same place.

Although Darcey didn’t post anything about being in Miami, it is a safe assumption to think that she would be with her fiance, daughter, and sister.

Georgi, Aniko, and Stacey all posted videos in the same place, leading fans to assume Darcey and Georgi are still together present day. Pic credit: @georgirusev.tv/@staceysilvatv/@aniko.bollok/Instagram

Speculation has also been swirling about Darcey and Georgi’s relationship status because she recently posted a photo to Instagram without her engagement ring.

Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey looks like it won’t disappoint

Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey has been highly anticipated as Season 1 was filled with new and old drama that viewers have come to expect and love from the twins.

Season 2 looks like it will be no different in the drama department as a big fight was shown between Darcey and Georgi and Stacey is involved in it as well.

Season 1 was mostly filmed as the coronavirus pandemic swept the world and Georgi and Darcey had to get to know each other under quarantine conditions. It looks like in Season 2, as conditions have eased up in America, Darcey and Stacey and their beau’s will have fewer restrictions.

Darcey and Stacey Season 2 is set to premiere Summer 2021 on TLC.