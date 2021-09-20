Darcey & Stacey recap: Shattered dreams

Darcey & Stacey this week had many stressful moments, and different betrayals mixed with a few happy moments. Pic credit: TLC

During the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey had several blowups over Georgi, the Silva twins got their new veneers, and Darcey’s daughter Aniko started her foray into teen pageantry.

As Darcey’s relationship with Georgi deteriorated, Darcey went through a few moments of personal growth. Meanwhile, there were a few tense moments back at home in Connecticut.

Many stressful moments took place on Darcey & Stacey this week

Georgi had his friend from DC, Amos, over to catch up. He divulged that he contacted Darcey’s ex-boyfriend Jesse and that it did more harm than good. Florian arrived to have boy’s night and Amos let it slip to Florian that Georgi spoke with Jesse out of spite. Florian then snitched on Georgi and told Stacey about the video chat which then got back to Darcey.

Darcey took Georgi’s call as a betrayal and had a meltdown. Later on, after consulting a coffee leaf reader in Turkey, Darcey got the confidence to call Georgi and break things off.

On Stacey’s end, the psychic told her that she did not see a baby in her future which added to Stacey’s stress over finding out from the doctor that she can’t have children again.

Georgi thinks that Darcey’s insecurities are what is ruining their relationship and that she projects all her problems onto him. The episode ended with Georgi calling Darcey again.

Darcey thinks that Georgi is a manipulator and called his action of calling Jesse disgusting even though she met with his ex-wife.

Georgi explained that it is Darcey’s toxic traits that are making their relationship crumble. Pic credit: TLC

There were some strides made with personal growth on Darcey & Stacey

The Silva twins got their new veneers put in before traveling to Istanbul for the second part of their plastic surgery transformation.

Back home in Connecticut, Darcey’s 16-year-old daughter Aniko had her first lesson with a beauty pageant coach who told her that she has a lot to learn and that her smiling face looks hungry and tired.

Aniko decided to try going into pageantry but found out quickly from her coach that it will require a lot of work. Pic credit: TLC

Aniko explained that since her mom gets her confidence through plastic surgery, she is trying to gain confidence through beauty pageants.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.