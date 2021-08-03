Darcey & Stacey spoilers: Darcey will go to Georgi’s ex-wife for dirt and learn some startling things

Darcey will go behind Georgi’s back to try on get dirt on him from his ex-wife. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey has been desperate to find out more about her mysterious fiance Georgi and has caused chaos in her search for answers on Darcey & Stacey this season so far.

She feels like Georgi is hiding things about his past and intentions and she wants to know the “why” behind everything.

During the latest episode, Darcey and Georgi traveled with Stacey and Florian to Washington DC where Georgi used to live to help him move his stuff back to Connecticut. They also planned on meeting up with Georgi’s friends, and Darcey was hoping to gain more insight from them.

Nothing went the way Darcey wanted, and she didn’t get the details she craved from his friends or by helping him move because he wouldn’t let her in the house.

After having an epic and public meltdown in front of Georgi’s friends about the unknowns she is disturbed by, she and Stacey decided the only thing left to do would be to meet with his ex-wife.

Darcey Silva will meet with Georgi Rusev’s ex-wife

When Darcey and Stacey meet up with Georgi’s ex-wife, the twins have an agenda to find out all the dirt. Stacey wants to expose him as a user and Darcey is hoping she won’t find that out about him.

During the exchange, Georgi’s ex-wife revealed that she went on his computer and found that he had been active on sugar mama websites.

After finding that information out, Darcey said she felt betrayed and Stacey said she definitely feels like Darcey is being taken advantage of.

More will be revealed during the meeting between the Silva twins and Georgi’s ex-wife because the twins don’t hold back and have a lot of questions that need answers.

Darcey found out some disturbing information from Georgi’s ex-wife. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey Silva had deep-seeded mistrust of her fiance Georgi Rusev

Darcey has a bad dating history and has ruined her past relationships with her brash and unrelenting antics on top of certain mistreatments from her partners. Two of those failed relationships played out on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Tom Brooks and Jesse Meester.

Darcey continues to harbor those feelings of mistrust when it comes to her relationship with Georgi. Aside from that, there is some suspicion that he could be using her for her money since he hasn’t gotten a job or paid for anything their entire relationship.

New episodes of Darcey & Stacey air on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.